NBA players and teams react to league suspension season after positive coronavirus test

The NBA announced Wednesday that the 2019-20 season will be suspended indefinitely after a coronavirus diagnosis by a Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert reportedly reported. All games after the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule are postponed until further notice as the league tries to figure out what steps to take next.

Here's a look at how players, coaches, and team owners from across the league reacted to the season suspension.

Before the NBA decision, Clippers guard Lou Williams urged the league not to take a half-hearted approach.

If you are going to take precautions, if there are any. Take all precautions 🤷🏾‍♂️ – Lou Williams (@ TeamLou23) March 12, 2020

During the Hawks' game against the Knicks, Vince Carter registered in Atlanta after the league announced that the game would be suspended and tripled a triple in the closing seconds. Some speculated that they could be the endpoints of his career, depending on how long it is before the season resumes.

The Pelicans reportedly refused to play their game against the Kings after Gobert's news because Courtney Kirkland, one of the game's referees, was part of the referee team for the game Monday night between Jazz and Raptors. . The game was postponed.

This has everything to do with Pelicans players. Word spread about Courtney Kirkland Officer, and it was a turning point.

"Our boys don't want to play," says a source from Pelicans @TheAthleticNBA – Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 12, 2020

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball decided he was not going to let the postpone prevent him from doing a good workout.

Magical guard Evan Fournier tweeted that he spoke to Gobert on the phone and suggested that people remain calm.

I was on the phone with Rudy. He is making a good man. Let's not panic at all. I love you all❤️ – Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 12, 2020

Kevin Durant seemed confused about the whole situation, tweeting this dazzling GIF.

Jamal Crawford and Jamal Murray offered prayers.

Praying for everyone! – 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 12, 2020

Former NBA player Sam Dekker was angry and said he hopes these incidents will lead to more people treating the outbreak seriously.

This has officially hit the fan! At this point, I just want to get home to my wife and family and stay indoors until this is over. Very insulating feeling right now and it sucks! Hopefully these actions can stop the spread and ensure that life resumes for everyone soon. – Sam Dekker (@dekker) March 12, 2020

Undoubtedly, there was a word of the night: "Wow,quot;.

The players were not the only ones to react. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's visceral response to learning that the league was suspending the season was caught on camera during Wednesday's game with the Nuggets.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle addressed the media after his team's 113-97 victory over the Nuggets. He wasn't exactly concerned when he heard that the league was suspending the season.