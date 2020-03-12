NBA player tests positive for virus, NBA closes – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML22af22ae275fc43bdf21c49722186bde11% %MINIFYHTML22af22ae275fc43bdf21c49722186bde12%

Patient zero: Gobert's health scare closes the NBA for now

It started as a joke: before leaving a post-practice interview session, Rudy Gobert touched all the recorders that were placed in front of him on a table, devices that reporters covering the Utah Jazz were using during an availability with him. the Monday before a game with the Detroit Pistons.

It's not that much fun now.

Gobert is now NBA Patient Zero for the coronavirus after becoming the first player in the league to test positive, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The 7-foot-1 Frenchman is at the center of why the League has been closed for the foreseeable future:

– Utah's game against Oklahoma City on Wednesday night was canceled and the Pistons are among the five teams that have played Jazz – and Gobert – since early March, the others being Boston, Toronto, New York and Cleveland.

– Gobert shared the court with 50 opposing players in those games, plus 15 referees.

– One of the referees was Courtney Kirkland, who was going to work the New Orleans-Sacramento game on Wednesday that was canceled. Because he had been on the court with Gobert two nights before, and who knows how many ball players, statistics clerks, security guards, assistants, and others did, too.

– Then there are Gobert's own teammates and Jazz coaches and staff. And everyone he's been with on a plane the past few days. Or shared the elevator of a hotel with. Or I dined with. O shook hands with. And so on and so on.

"I'm sure I probably had contact with him," said Langston Galloway of Detroit.

He added: "Staying focused on that moment of interaction with many different people and knowing that at the end of the day I could have touched the ball, could have interacted with a fan and just be (cautious) with it in the future."

The shutdown could cost teams hundreds of millions of dollars depending on how long the shutdown lasts. Those teams that have faced Gobert in recent days will likely face some tests. And some of those Jazz reporters said they were being evaluated for COVID-19, just in case.

"It is unprecedented," Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "I think it's the wisest thing to do. And what happened in Utah, I don't know all the information, but that just shows how fragile everything is right now."

This is the reality of the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization called a pandemic on Wednesday weeks after starting its global career that wreaked havoc and sickened more than 100,000 and killed more than 4,000.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

Charlotte coach James Borrego said these are scary times in the NBA, and no one argued.

"Everyone is concerned and rightfully so," Casey said. "Everyone in our league should be concerned. I think everyone in our country right now, more than basketball, is concerned. We all have to take care of ourselves and our neighbor. "

That's what Evan Fournier from Orlando did on Wednesday night.

Fournier, a teammate of Gobert's French national team, contacted him after the diagnosis and closure of the entire league was reported.

"I was on the phone with Rudy," wrote Fournier. “He is doing a good man. Let's not (panic) leave everyone. I love you all."

