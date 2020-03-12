My Chemical Romance cancels Japanese tour dates due to coronavirus scare

Following the news of the widespread pandemic of COVID-19, My Chemical Romance had to cancel its dates in Japan. In the band's Twitter statement, they explained that they would no longer be going to Japan in late March to perform a series of shows.

The band, in a written statement in Japanese and English, claimed that their Japanese promoter told them to cancel their concerts for the safety of the public. They chose to take that advice seriously and are closing the concerts.

MCR added that they hoped to reveal alternative dates for their fans, however, news of its cancellation emerged, and they had to quickly reveal the news before rumors and speculation began. That said, the group agrees to reschedule their concert dates and will announce them as soon as possible.

As previously reported, MCR was supposed to host a main show, in addition to making a stop at the Download and Dirty Honey festivals near the end of March. Also, they were slated to drop in Australia later this month.

As previously reported, MCR, which parted ways in 2013, revealed extensive plans to travel this year, including its first tour of the North American continent in nine years.

The band begins their tour on September 9 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, ending at the Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 11. Regardless of its cancellation, the group's reunion has been great news for fans.

On November 1, Bridget Hill claimed that the famous emo-rock band would reunite after a six-year hiatus.

The band, whose most famous for songs like "Helena,quot; and "Welcome To The Black Parade," revealed in their respective online accounts that they were bringing their talents back to the stage.

As for what the group has been up to lately, Gerard Way, the group's leader, released a critically acclaimed comic called Umbrella Academy. It later became a Netflix live-action series. It started in February of this year. Other members of the group created their own musical projects.



