More complaints reach twin cities Owner Terry Persaud – Up News Info

– A Twin Cities homeowner faces new complaints about what tenants call unsolved problems in their apartments.

In January, a tenant showed strangers from Up News Info who lived in his building and drug items that lined the hallways. Since then, a former tenant in another building contacted us about unwanted roommates living on its walls.

Up News Info investigates how tenants can get results.

Kyle Buros did not expect the company to be at his home on Bryant Avenue South in Minneapolis, especially guests with a lot to say.

"They've been here probably three or four months," said Buros. "They are noisy madmen."

Buros says that at least two squirrels have called their walls home for more than a year.

"They dug inside the wall and live there," he said.

But with what he has documented, raucous rodents are not even recorded.

"That is the least of my concerns," said Buros.

Needles litter the building's parking lot and mailboxes. Up News Info saw them open without locks, awaiting repair.

"I've had people sleeping in the basement, all kinds of things," said Buros.

He told Up News Info that they stayed like this for days.

"Once I started asking, Terry's name appeared from left to right," he said.

Buros is one of several tenants who contacted Up News Info after we visited another Terry Persaud property just a mile away with similar issues: drug trash, knives, and a razor blade in the hallway. And again homeless people sleeping inside.

In that case, city inspectors had cited the Harriet Avenue address more than 200 times in 15 years.

"I see what happens when you complain here, you run out," said Buros.

We found over 100 rapes in the Buros building. For days Persaud did not respond to Up News Info calls about Buros' complaints.

When Up News Info saw him outside in his SUV, he denied being in charge. When you stopped at the property, we asked if you owned the property. He replied, saying "no,quot;.

"Get out of my face and stop recording me," said Persaud.

He later told Up News Info by phone that Buros did not pay his rent on time and that he had never filed a formal complaint online. Persaud also said that he has worked with the police to eliminate intruders in the past.

Buros told Up News Info that he had previously raised concerns in person with Persaud, but to no avail, he was no longer bothered.

Attorney Michael Cockson has been on a mission from law school to make sure tenants know their rights.

"On a human level, it's not safe, it's not healthy, it's not sanitary," Cockson said.

He is not representing the tenants who contacted us, but for anyone with disputes with the landlord, Cockson suggests taking photographs and collecting items as evidence.

"We can all describe things in a subjective way and maybe it sounds bad or not bad, but an owner is going to say: 'Oh, everything is great'. So can you really demonstrate to the judge in a way physical what you are? really experience at home, "said Cockson.

It also encourages tenants to report problems to city inspectors to add to the paper path. In many cases, Cockson says that the complaint forms filed in court can be resolved in less than a month if the tenants show that they are serious.

“You can live in a house free of pests, rodents and molds. That's the deal, "Cockson said.

Buros moved out shortly after our visit. The rodents here showed no signs of going anywhere soon. Buros says he is ready for a new view.

Persaud agreed to do an interview with Up News Info two weeks ago. It has not happened

Cockson says a tight rental market often makes matters worse. That can increase the number of complaints, since owners sometimes have too much to deal with.

On the other hand, tenants don't feel like they can complain because there is nowhere else to go.

Below is a statement from Kim Keller, director of the Minneapolis Department of Regulatory Services:

The City inspects rental properties to make sure these places provide safe and livable spaces for residents. Along with routine inspections, inspectors respond to all complaints. Property owners and managers should address any housing code violation found during these inspections. Failure to do so results in more re-inspections and, ultimately, higher fees for homeowners, providing a financial incentive to address habitability issues. The city also has an increasing number of alternative enforcement tools it uses, including rental property conditions, an emergency repair board, and tenant repair actions. Finally, effective June 1, 2020, tenants in buildings that have had their licenses revoked will be eligible for monetary relocation benefits.

For more information on your rights or to find infringements on other rental properties, see the links below:

To search Minneapolis inspection records, click here.