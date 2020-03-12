Model Y may be the first vehicle Tesla launches on time – BGR

%MINIFYHTML2fbf55dd72263adfc02953337e83b49a11% %MINIFYHTML2fbf55dd72263adfc02953337e83b49a12%

The Tesla Model Y, the highly anticipated crossover version of the company's Model 3, can start shipping to early booking holders as early as this week.

Tesla has a bad track record of launching new cars with months, if not years, of delay. The Model Y, therefore, may represent the first car Tesla has shipped on time.

As Tesla sales reached new heights in 2019 thanks to the popularity of Model 3, Model Y may very well see Tesla set new sales and revenue records in 2020.

What has always been fascinating about Tesla is that many of the company's problems are not due to lack of demand, but to lack of supply. While most auto companies work diligently to increase sales and general interest, Tesla has always struggled to increase production to a level sufficient to meet overwhelming demand.

Furthermore, all the cars Tesla has ever released have been subject to significant delays. From the original Roadster to the Model 3, Tesla has a bad habit of announcing production deadlines and release dates that it simply cannot meet. Initially, Model X deliveries were expected to begin in early 2014. However, a large number of production issues delayed that date until September 2014, representing a delay of almost two years.

Having said all that, there is reason to believe that Tesla has finally turned the corner when it comes to shipping a new car on time. To this end, the Tesla Model Y, which is a crossover version of the popular Model 3, may soon begin shipping to customers as early as this week.

Some customers have not only received messages from Tesla warning them that their Model Y is on the way, but eagle-eyed Tesla enthusiasts have also started seeing Model Y vehicles in transit in delivery trucks, as the photo below demonstrates. :

If the Model Y deliveries do indeed start arriving tomorrow, it would mark a major turning point for Tesla as it would represent the first time the company shipped a new vehicle on time and, surprisingly, ahead of schedule. Remember, when Tesla first introduced Model Y, the company initially said that deliveries would start in late 2020.

All in all, the Model Y is likely a great money generator for Tesla, if only because of the fact that crossover vehicles are incredibly popular right now. In fact, Tesla in 2020, based on Model Y, can set new records for sales, revenue and profit.

Some never-before-seen photos of the interior of Model Y can be seen in the following video:

As a last point of interest, a prototype Model Y was seen along a California highway a few months ago. He was driving alongside a Model 3 which helps us better see how much bigger the Model Y will be relative to Tesla's mass market EV.

