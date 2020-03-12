MLB delays the start of the season by 'at least two weeks' due to the coronavirus pandemic; the players react

%MINIFYHTML031c15c0659615ed604324d5f072d3e211% %MINIFYHTML031c15c0659615ed604324d5f072d3e212%

MLB has delayed the start of their season.

Citing the global coronavirus pandemic, MLB released a statement on Thursday announcing that Opening Day, originally scheduled for March 26, has been delayed "by at least two weeks."

Here's part of the launch:

After a call with all 30 clubs, and after consulting with the Major League Baseball Players Association, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that MLB has decided to suspend spring training games and delay the start. from the 2020 regular season to at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. This action is carried out for the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and millions of loyal fans. MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events prior to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and training will be broadcast to clubs in the coming days. Starting at 4:00 p.m. (ET) Today, upcoming spring training games have been canceled, and games for the 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier in Tucson, Arizona have been postponed indefinitely.

The news comes after the teams were scheduled to play the normal spring training games today. But after 4 p.m. ET, no more spring training games will be held until the league restarts business. However, MLB does not have an exact time or date it will be.

From now on, the plan for MLB is to offer another short period of spring training for players to stretch and prepare for the season again, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Some players intervened in the postponement of Opening Day, as well as in the coronavirus:

Giancarlo Stanton a few minutes ago on the cancellation of ST: "It is regrettable, but I think it is the appropriate measure that we must take now given the situation the country and the world are in. It is important to know that some things are bigger than baseball, bigger than sport. " – Erik Boland (@ eboland11) March 12, 2020

And there it is ….. the players' first questions: are we going home now? Stay and train? How / when do we start again? Do you have another 2 weeks of spring and then it starts where the schedule starts? Are they still paying us? … this is wild – Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) March 12, 2020