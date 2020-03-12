Minnesota Coronavirus: Attendance at State High School League tournaments – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Minnesota State High School League will limit the number of fans allowed in the postseason tournament that begins Friday, March 13.

The decision, announced Thursday, affects the women's basketball semifinals and finals, the adapted floor hockey tournament and the men's section basketball games. Although all state and championship levels will continue, consolation and third place games for State Girls Basketball and Adapted Floor Hockey are canceled.

Tournament attendance is now limited to roster players, coaches, event staff, television network partners, accredited media, and some school-approved fans of each team. Individual schools will receive specific information on the process and presentation of the designated spectator list.

"While the changes in our tournaments are unfortunate, we recognize that a collective community response is critical to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19," said Erich Martens, Executive Director in a statement. "We will continue to follow the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Health."

Fans are encouraged to follow tournaments through broadcasts and online. The women's basketball games will be available on Channel 45TV and will air on 45tv.com/prep45. The Adaptive Floor Hockey Championship will be broadcast live on prepspotlight.tv.