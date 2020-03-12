Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson cancel their plans to visit Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson have postponed their plans to visit Australia due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The news comes when it became known that Tom Hanks and Rita M

23-year-old iMiley was planning to hold a wildfire aid concert in Melbourne, Australia, after the country was devastated by wildfires. The concert was scheduled by World Tour and was supposed to start on March 13, 2020. The official World Tour site on Instagram shared a statement announcing that Miley was retiring and that the concert would be canceled. Additionally, Cody Simpson was to appear at the Crowne Plaza Coogee Beach on March 12, 2020, but canceled the event. Both Miley and Cody will remain in the United States.

%MINIFYHTML96cbdf2017a8cc95c03ce65edaf560c511% %MINIFYHTML96cbdf2017a8cc95c03ce65edaf560c512%

World Tour shared the following announcement on their official Instagram page.

"We are very sad that Miley Cyrus has announced that she will not travel to Melbourne and that, as a result, the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday March 13 can no longer continue." All fans will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek shortly.

The World Tour show on Saturday night with Robbie Williams will continue, and we look forward to giving Melbourne a fantastic night of entertainment. Robbie is already on his way to Australia.

You can see that post below.

Additionally, representatives from the Crowne Plaza Coogee Beach event issued a statement confirming the cancellation of Cody Simpson.

"Cody Simpson's trip to Australia and his subsequent appearance in Sydney at the launch of the Estate on March 12 was canceled in response to the current global health crisis."

Miley Cyrus also shared a message on Twitter where she expressed her sadness and disappointment at not arriving in Australia for the benefit concert. You can see that tweet below.

Australia: Due to recommendations from local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show. – Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

Miley also let the world know that although she was unable to attend the charity concert and had to be canceled, she was not withdrawing her support. Miley promised to make a donation. She said the following.

“I will continue to make a donation to help victims of Australia's wildfires. I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I'll be back soon. "

Are you preparing for the coronavirus?

Ad

Do you think they made the right decision?



Post views:

0 0