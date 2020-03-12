Mikel Arteta: The Premier League will hold an emergency meeting after the Arsenal coach is diagnosed with coronavirus | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML452dde9cc430e671b43361e26b8ba88311% %MINIFYHTML452dde9cc430e671b43361e26b8ba88312%





Premier League to hold emergency meeting on Friday

%MINIFYHTML452dde9cc430e671b43361e26b8ba88315% %MINIFYHTML452dde9cc430e671b43361e26b8ba88316%

The Premier League will hold an "emergency club meeting,quot; on Friday morning regarding whether matches can be played after Mikel Arteta is diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Arsenal head coach will isolate himself according to government health guidelines and the first-team team, along with the coaching staff, is expected to do the same.

Arsenal's game against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed.

Arteta said: "This is really disappointing, but I took the test after feeling bad. I will be at work as soon as I am allowed."

Shortly after Arsenal's announcement, a Premier League statement read: "In light of Arsenal's announcement tonight confirming that its first team coach, Mikel Arteta, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene a emergency club meeting tomorrow morning about future matches. "

Many sporting events across Europe have already been postponed or played behind closed doors, but there will still be no ban in the UK as the government steps up its response to the virus.

It comes after the World Health Organization officially called the outbreak a pandemic, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairing a special COBRA meeting in Downing Street on Thursday afternoon.

Manchester City's home game against Arsenal on Wednesday became the first to be postponed in England because the London club players had contact with Greek Olympiakos team owner Evangelos Marinakis, who contracted the virus.

The EFL also released a statement Thursday night to confirm that all games this weekend will go ahead. Scotland's FA and SPFL confirmed that all matches will also take place as planned.

