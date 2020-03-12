Microsoft's biggest event of the year goes virtual due to spread of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML9395d7daf01d91012dbfe5522468374b11% %MINIFYHTML9395d7daf01d91012dbfe5522468374b12%

The Microsoft Build Developer Conference is the latest technology event to be affected by the current coronavirus pandemic. The software giant planned to hold its annual developer conference in Seattle on May 19-21, but Microsoft decided to turn it into a "digital event." A Microsoft spokesperson sent this statement:

The safety of our community is a priority. In light of the Washington State Health Safety Recommendations, we will be hosting our annual Microsoft Build Developer Event as a digital event, rather than an in-person event. We look forward to bringing our developer ecosystem together in this new virtual format to learn, connect and code together. Stay tuned for more details to come.

Build is one of Microsoft's top news events of the year, despite being primarily developer-focused. The software maker generally uses Build to preview the latest changes in Windows, Office and other services and software. Microsoft plans to release more about its dual-screen plans in Build this year, for both Android and Windows 10X.

Microsoft's cancellation follows Google's similar move to scrap its own I / O developer event and many other canceled events, sports seasons, and reunions. Doing so is an important step in improving public health and halting the spread of the coronavirus, as Nicole Wetsman explains:

However, the application of social distancing measures to the extent that the system allows is the best defense against the spread of the new coronavirus, particularly without available vaccines or treatments. The goal is not to eliminate the disease entirely, but to prevent cases from appearing all at once. During a pandemic, that can mean the difference between a severe outbreak and a more manageable one.

It remains to be seen how exactly each major technology company will turn its conference into a virtual one. Summer developer conferences are a place for great speeches and announcements, but they are also essential for developers who have the opportunity to mingle with engineers working on and between large platforms.