Michigan Senate approves tuition and tourism spending bill – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Senate on Thursday approved $ 312 million in expenses to provide financial assistance to adults 25 and older to attend community college and partially revive the state's tourism campaign.

The complementary bills won bipartisan Senate approval two days after the House was cleaned up. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the legislation after the House agrees to the minor changes.

Part of the money will partly restore funds the Democrat vetoed last fall amid a budget deadlock with the Republican-led Legislature on highway repair.

The measures include:

– $ 35 million to fund the Reconnect Grant program, which Whitmer proposed a year ago. Beginning next school year, the state will provide free college or community technical training for 25,000 people over the age of 25 who have graduated from high school or received a GED and have not previously earned an associate or bachelor's degree. The aid will cover tuition or mandatory fees that are not yet offset by federal need-based Pell Grants or Michigan's tuition program for Medicaid recipients.

– $ 31 million for legal settlements. There is a $ 25 million down payment as part of the state's $ 80 million settlement with male teens who said they were harassed or sexually assaulted in prison while housed with adults. Lawmakers also allocated $ 6 million to cover costs associated with a $ 12 million settlement with the family of a Detroit teenager who crashed an ATV and died after a state soldier shot him with a Taser.

– $ 25 million to prepare for and respond to the coronavirus, $ 10 million now and $ 15 million in reserve. Michigan has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

– $ 16 million for the Pure Michigan tourism and marketing campaign, which was not funded for five months.

Lawmakers waited to approve $ 9 million in additional educational funds, to give themselves flexibility to use the bill as a way to quickly add more money to fight the virus.

