Michael van Gerwen beats Gerwyn Price in the Premier League Darts classic | Darts news

Michael van Gerwen bested Gerwyn Price in a Premier League Darts thriller

Michael van Gerwen defeated Gerwyn Price for the second time in a week, as the biggest rivalry in world darts did not disappoint in Liverpool on Thursday night.

With three games remaining before the player in ninth place is eliminated from the Premier League, there is uncertainty as to whether the tournament will end on time after a declaration by the PDC announces the postponement of the two nights scheduled for Rotterdam from March 25 to 26.

Darts brought the smile back to people's faces at the M,amp;S Bank Arena when Glen Durrant stayed in first place thanks to the victory over Daryl Gurney, while Peter Wright averaged just over a ton to achieve three wins in four weeks later. of an excellent victory against Michael Smith.

Stephen Bunting, who finished eighth in 2015, took a share of the loot on his Liverpool homecoming against Rob Cross. And Nathan Aspinall produced a high-quality average of 107.64 while battling from 5-1 down to tie against Gary Anderson.

Results of the sixth night: M,amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool Michael Smith 4-7 Peter Wright Daryl Gurney 5-7 Glen Durrant Gerwyn Price 5-7 Michael van Gerwen Rob cross 6-6 Stephen Bunting Gary Anderson 6-6 Nathan Aspinall

MVG and Price play a classic

Van Gerwen and Price met in a major clash in Liverpool, and the pair met in the final of the UK Open on Sunday in a contest that was overtaken by the Dutch.

Price took the stage with a tendon injury to his left wrist, but was not bothered by his throwing action as he was attacked with hammers and forceps from the start.

They shared the first six stages of an absorbing tungsten matchup and after Van Gerwen left D18 for a break opportunity, Price denied him the opportunity with a surprising 157 finish. The world number 1 responded in the next section with an equally bold 123 checkout to put the 4-4.

MVG missed with three chances in 12 allowing the & # 39; Iceman & # 39; He will hit D10 for a 5-4 lead. But then the Dutch ace plunged an excellent two-dart combination finish 78 before breaking Price by a 6-5 lead on a payout of 81. And he concluded an impressive 7-5 victory by scoring D8, ending with a brilliant average of 106.63.

Rampant Wright too good for Smith

Peter Wright averaged over a ton to beat Michael Smith

St Helens & # 39; Smith had the opportunity to star in their local arena, opening the night against Wright.

A pair of 14-dart legs gave the crowd something to cheer on before Snakey advanced against the darts thanks to D14. He had the best results for a 13-darter and a 3-1 lead before the world champion broke a second time in the next stage by landing D8 with his last dart in hand.

Smith shot a nine-dart shot at Gurney a fortnight ago in Dublin before firing Van Gerwen in Exeter, but it didn't look good for the 2018 finalist, who had won three consecutive Premier League matches in this contest.

Wright, who turned 50 a couple of days ago, soon went 6-2, but a lapse of concentration allowed & # 39; Bully Boy & # 39; You will return to the contest by winning the next two stages. However, Wright managed a 7-4 victory with a fantastic 10-dart leg to advance to seven points.

Duzza accumulates more misery in Gurney

Durrant was stunning in his doubles when he saw Gurney

Northern Ireland ace Gurney picked up a second Premier League season draw last week in Exeter, before enjoying a confidence-building race to the UK Open semi-finals over the weekend.

And he opened the clash with a spectacular 144 checkout, but Durrant responded with a 13-darter before advancing with an 80 finish against the darts. He consolidated the break with D5 before landing an impressive 127 on target for a 4-1 lead.

The pair exchanged the next four legs, all against the darts. Duzza 88's ceiling raise on target for 6-3 gave him at least one point. Gurney forced a decisive in the final leg after a rare grip, though Durrant kept his nerve to drive the points for maximum points and four wins out of six.

Bunting and Cross share the loot

Bunting grabbed some of the loot against Cross

Luke Humphries became the first Challenger to win on the Premier League stage by defeating Gary Anderson in Exeter, and St Helens' Bunting hopes to do the same in front of his appearance at home.

He got off to a great start too after an early launch pause put him in control before the former Premier League player covered the tops for a second pause and a comfortable 4-1 lead.

Cross claimed victory when the pair met at the UK Open on Saturday, continuing their recent return to form after the first game starts at the World Championship and The Masters and responded with a 13-dart break before holding on. the next with D16.

The Hastings pitcher leveled at 4-4 after fixing the caps and moved to the front with a clinical check of 119. D10 pinned bunting for 5-5. Cross, the former world champion, then nailed D16 with his last dart in hand, but a failed dart at D18 proved costly since & # 39; The Bullet & # 39; found D16 for a well-deserved draw.

Asp maintains Ando in quality

Aspinall fought to win a draw against Anderson

Two-time Premier League champion Anderson faced off against United States Masters winner Aspinall, and after the first two legs were thrown, the Scotsman wobbled on the next four legs, including an excellent finish of 87 for a 5-1 lead.

But & # 39; The Asp & # 39; flipped it over by winning the next four legs with some world-class darts to level it out at 5-5. Anderson went ahead with a good 95 checkout, but Aspinall had a 6-6 draw after an 88 finish in a completely entertaining match.

Night Seven, March 19: Utilita Arena, Newcastle Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson Michael van Gerwen vs Rob cross Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price Chris Dobey vs Daryl Gurney Peter Wright vs Glen Durrant

