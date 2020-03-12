Michael Strahan: My ex-wife abused our daughters!

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan is suing his ex-wife, Jean Muggli, and asking the court for sole legal custody of her twin daughters. According to Michael, her ex is no longer an appropriate caregiver for the girls and alleges that she has been emotionally and physically abusive to the teens.

Michael, 48, filed a special court action to seek full custody of the 15-year-old fraternal twins, Sophia and Isabella. He asked the court to strip Jean of her primary custody rights and to grant her primary custody.

Michael and Jean were married between 1999 and 2006, and they had one of the most messy divorces in NFL history. During the divorce battle, Jean alleged that Micheal Strahan beat her, cheated on numerous women, and videotaped her sister while undressing. At one point, she even hinted that he was gay.

That said, Jean received significant spousal support after her separation and primary custody of the girls. Now Michael wants full custody. He told the court in legal documents that Jean has been engaging in a "pattern of abusive behavior towards children for years." Michael claims to have "proof of emotional and physical abuse." He intends to present the "evidence,quot; in sealed court documents, not visible to the public.

Michael also claims that Jean is not taking her daughters to court-ordered therapy sessions, according to the documents, and says her ex is the reason her girls miss sporting events.