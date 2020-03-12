Home Entertainment Michael Strahan: My ex-wife abused our daughters!

Michael Strahan: My ex-wife abused our daughters!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan is suing his ex-wife, Jean Muggli, and asking the court for sole legal custody of her twin daughters. According to Michael, her ex is no longer an appropriate caregiver for the girls and alleges that she has been emotionally and physically abusive to the teens.

Michael, 48, filed a special court action to seek full custody of the 15-year-old fraternal twins, Sophia and Isabella. He asked the court to strip Jean of her primary custody rights and to grant her primary custody.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©