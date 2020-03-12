Michael Strahan accuses his ex-wife of physically and emotionally abusing their twin daughters

Michael Strahan is accusing his ex-wife Jean Muggli Strahan of physically and emotionally abusing their 15-year-old twin daughters.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Strahan is asking a judge to award him primary custody of Sophia and Isabella.

Strahan married Jean between 1999 and 2006, where he claims she established a "pattern of abusive behavior towards children for years."

He wants his daughters to live with him, and he also wants Jean to be held in civil and criminal contempt for her alleged behavior, wanting Jean to get only visitation rights.

"It wasn't like, 'Okay, we parted, now I'm going to write a check and send it to your mom every month, and Dad will see you on the way,'" he said. "I'm not operating like this. Divorcing myself is probably one of the most difficult things I've been through, but I learned a lot about myself," Strahan told PEOPLE about their marriage breakup in 2016.

"When you are a single parent with 4-month-olds and you have to be with them all the time, it taught me that there is nothing to fear," he added. "I can do it. I remember it as one of the most rewarding moments of my life. And I look at my children now and it makes me happy because I know it was worth it in my relationship with them."