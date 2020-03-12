Michael Strahan accuses his ex-wife of physically and emotionally abusing their twin daughters

Michael Strahan is accusing his ex-wife Jean Muggli Strahan of physically and emotionally abusing their 15-year-old twin daughters.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Strahan is asking a judge to award him primary custody of Sophia and Isabella.

Strahan married Jean between 1999 and 2006, where he claims she established a "pattern of abusive behavior towards children for years."

