Michael Malone suspended for the NBA season amid a coronavirus pandemic: "It's the right decision,quot;

DALLAS – Like everyone associated with the Nuggets, coach Michael Malone had more questions than answers when he spoke to the media after Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The news that the NBA had decided to suspend the season was so fresh and simultaneously jarring that he wasn't even allowed to process it until after his own game, a loss to the Mavericks, had ended.

But once he mustered his thoughts, Malone gave a cautious and measured tone that reflected the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the NBA directly like a league on Wednesday night.

Coming out of halftime, Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly told Malone that the Oklahoma City-Utah game had been suspended before the start of the game. Jazz center Rudy Gobert was later reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a quick and direct course of action, the league announced that it would suspend its games until further notice. That announcement came when Will Barton was lighting up the Mavericks in the third quarter. Both teams were still playing hard as some players were happily unaware of what was happening.

On the bench, Nuggets coach Dan Shimensky informed Malone of the league decision, and the team rushed to adjust travel plans. Instead of heading to San Antonio, where they were scheduled to play on Friday, the team returned to their Denver home on Wednesday night.

"I've been in the game a long time," Malone said. "I never remember a season stopping in the middle or at the end because of this pandemic that's happening around the world right now. So it's scary. You lose a game and you get mad. Take a step back, you think about how this is affecting millions and millions of people around the world. And it is affected, I mean, Rudy Gobert. You think: "It will not affect us. We are the NBA. "One of our players has the coronavirus. … You really care about what is happening, not only here in the NBA but around the world. These are things you see in the movies."

As the team headed home, the ramifications of the league's decision were still unknown. Would the rest of the regular season be archived? Would the season start and start with the playoffs? Would the playoffs be delayed for several weeks and culminate in an NBA Final in July or August? Or could the league simply cancel the season entirely?

All of those questions felt pertinent after the league's breakthrough on Wednesday night.

Malone had no answers for either of them, but he did not hesitate to endorse NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's decision.

"I can't say enough," said Malone. "I speak for everyone in that locker room. We support the decision. It is the right decision at the moment. And even though it hasn't affected one of our players, it has affected the league internally, and we have to do the right thing. "

Nuggets veteran Paul Millsap asked to speak in the local media and echoed the same sentiments as Malone.

"It is a terrifying situation," said Millsap. "We are just thinking, this is a time when everyone is in shock, and we really don't know what to think about right now." Everyone is amazed. … I think it's a smart move for the NBA to do this. "

Twice during Millsap's post-game talk he reiterated that rest would provide him precious time with his family. It was a welcome postponement rarely allowed by the NBA calendar routine.

There will be plenty of time to analyze his 5-5 record from the break and later, to potentially summon the urge to replay meaningful basketball games. But Malone already had designs on how the unforeseen hiatus would pass.

"I'm probably going to drive to the WeldWerks Brewery in Greeley, Colorado, grab a few juicy bits, get on my mountain bike, and find out how we're going to move forward," said Malone.