Mesquite police arrest 14, seize nearly 150 pounds of THC edible candy and 1,300 THC cartridges during yearlong investigation

– Mesquite police arrested 14 people and confiscated a large quantity of narcotics after a yearlong investigation, the police department said.

The case started in February 2019 when a citizen reported on unusual activities in his neighborhood.

Police said it turned out there was an extensive narcotics operation underway.

The researchers identified a large number of illegal narcotics shipped to Mesquite from California.

In addition to 14 arrests, the Mesquite Police Department Narcotics Unit confiscated more than 1,300 THC cartridges and 145 pounds of THC edible candy.

“This case demonstrates that committed residents are essential in helping us fight crime in our community. As we always remember our citizens: "If you see something, say something." It may be nothing, but in this case, an alert citizen had a major impact on this investigation, "Mesquite police said in a press release on Thursday.

Mesquite police pointed out the potential dangers of THC edible sweets.

“Many of these products are targeted at young people in our community and, as you can see from the photos, these drug-mixed groceries are packaged as regular candy and can be difficult to distinguish from real candy. The THC in edible sweets can be dangerous to those who ingest it unknowingly, as it generally takes longer to take effect than typical marijuana, so the person who ingests may ingest an excessive amount before realizing that they are affected. "Said MPD.

Warning signs for parents that a child may have eaten something with THC include excessive drowsiness, dizziness, difficulty walking, panic attacks, rapid heart rate, and difficulty breathing. Parents who think their child may have eaten food contaminated with drugs should seek medical help immediately.

To learn more about the effects of marijuana and marijuana edibles, click here.