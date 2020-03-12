Merkel Gives Germans Hard Truth About Coronavirus

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel is leaving and her power is dwindling, but in her typically inconspicuous and pointless way, the German leader presented some cold and hard facts about the coronavirus on Wednesday in a way that few other leaders have.
Two out of three Germans can become infected, Merkel said at a press conference that reverberated far beyond her country. Now there is no immunity against the virus and there is still no vaccine. It is spreading exponentially, and the world is now facing a pandemic.
The most important thing, the chancellor said, is to reduce the spread of the coronavirus to buy time for people to develop immunity and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.
"We have to understand that many people will become infected," said Merkel. "The consensus among experts is that between 60 and 70 percent of the population will become infected as long as this remains the situation."
Ms Merkel's estimates were probably the worst case scenario, although not entirely out of line with those of experts outside of Germany.
His warning provided a stark contrast to the crisp pronouncements of many other world leaders, including President Trump, who have downplayed the contagion. In a televised speech Wednesday night, Trump took a somber tone by suspending travel from Europe, excluding the United Kingdom, for 30 days.
But while the speech was Trump's most public acknowledgment of the severity of the crisis, he also criticized the European Union, saying he helped spread the virus to the United States by not taking sufficient precautions.
In the past few weeks, Mr. Trump has He organized photo sessions with scientists from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but with this crisis, as with others, he seems to have prided himself on following his own advice. "I like this, I really get it," Trump said at the C.D.C. "People are surprised that I understand it."
Merkel, for her part, spent time studying science before becoming a politician: she is a trained physicist.
On Wednesday, when he addressed his German colleagues, flanked by the health minister and the head of the public health institute, he struggled to say that the information he was sharing came from experts. And that information, he said, informed the public health decisions that the authorities are making.
Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute for Public Health, said that while health experts currently believe that two-thirds of the population can become infected with the coronavirus, "we don't know how quickly that will happen."
"But each of us can realize that the later the better," said Dr. Wieler. "On the one hand, because then it increases the possibility that a vaccine is available, and on the other hand, because there is the possibility that there are treatments available."
One of the best virologists in the country recently said that it could take a year or two, or even longer, for many people to become infected.
At Wednesday's press conference, Merkel made no big promises. His sober announcement was more a call to arms.
The chancellor urged the Germans to observe the restrictions and be in solidarity with each other, for the common good.
Soccer games will play in empty stadiums. Big events will be canceled. If necessary, Germany will even suspend its precious balanced budget and take more loans.
"We must take all necessary measures," said Merkel. "That is true for the government and all who are in a position of political responsibility. But it is also true for all citizens, the 83 million people who live in our country. It is about protecting older people, those with previous illnesses and vulnerable groups. ”
"This is testing our solidarity, our common sense and our open hearts for each other," he said. "I hope we pass it on."
The chancellor has been in regular consultations with her health minister and with German scientists who have been tracking the virus since it first appeared in Bavaria in January.
As the number of infections rose in recent days [to 1,600, with three deaths, on Wednesday], the chancellor was criticized in the media and by the opposition for not addressing the public about the health crisis.
When Merkel did it on Wednesday, it was a reminder of the woman who for much of the past 14 years has been the rock in European politics. She is the leader who reassured savings account holders during the financial crisis; which held the euro area together in the sovereign debt crisis; and that she was celebrated, in many sectors at least, as a defender of liberal values after her decision to receive more than a million migrants in 2015.
"It was vintage Merkel," said Andrea Roemmele, a professor of political science at the Hertie School in Berlin. “She showed leadership in a crisis. She reassured people. And she spoke facts.
Many, including Ms Merkel herself, drew parallels with 2008, when markets collapsed after the Lehman Brothers collapse and a bank run became a distinctive possibility. At that time, Merkel approached her country and tried to calm her frayed nerves.
"We are telling savers that their savings are safe," he had said at the time.
People believed him. There was no run on the banks.
"What he managed to do was reassure people, avoid panic, without downplaying the crisis," said Roemmele.
That seemed to be his goal again on Wednesday.
Ms Merkel told reporters that she wanted to help people understand the breadth of the challenge posed by the rapidly spreading virus, still largely unknown. And he wanted to clarify that "we still cannot offer solutions in all areas."
The message, he said, was: "We will do whatever it takes, together and in a European context."
Disease modeling experts said on Wednesday that predicting overall infection rates across a country was uncertain, but estimates in the 60 to 70 percent range were realistic, if perhaps at the high end, for some areas of the world.
"People in my field have been saying for more than a month that 30 to 60 percent of the world's population will become infected," said Dr. Elizabeth Halloran, biostatistics at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington. .
But she and other experts said Merkel's estimates were probably at the high end of the range. The actual infection rate will depend on whether measures such as social distancing and quarantines reduce the spread of the virus, they said.
Alessandro Vespignani, a professor of computer science and health sciences at Northeastern University in Boston, has been modeling the social dynamics of the spread of infectious disease for years and is currently consulting with health officials around the world. He believes the two-thirds number is the worst case scenario.
"I would say it could be closer to the attack rate of 30 to 50 percent, which means the fraction of the infected population," he said. "This is the number you get by looking at when the disease has infected enough people to burn spontaneously."
However, Dr. Vespignani did not rule out a two-thirds rate in some parts of the world, depending on how long the virus circulates before it is contained.
"In a nutshell, these are numbers that are part of the possible scenarios," he said.
Benedict Carey contributed reporting from New York.