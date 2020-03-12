Merkel Gives Germans Hard Truth About Coronavirus

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel is leaving and her power is dwindling, but in her typically inconspicuous and pointless way, the German leader presented some cold and hard facts about the coronavirus on Wednesday in a way that few other leaders have.

Two out of three Germans can become infected, Merkel said at a press conference that reverberated far beyond her country. Now there is no immunity against the virus and there is still no vaccine. It is spreading exponentially, and the world is now facing a pandemic.

The most important thing, the chancellor said, is to reduce the spread of the coronavirus to buy time for people to develop immunity and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.

"We have to understand that many people will become infected," said Merkel. "The consensus among experts is that between 60 and 70 percent of the population will become infected as long as this remains the situation."