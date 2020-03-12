Men's professional tennis tour stopped for 6 weeks due to coronavirus – Up News Info

The ATP suspended all professional men's tennis tournaments for six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the WTA said Thursday it would suspend an event in April and would decide on any further changes to the women's touring schedule within One week.

After the men's tour said it would stop the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour until the end of April, WTA spokeswoman Amy Binder told The Associated Press that the women's tour was not immediately prepared to do the same.

"Right now," Binder wrote in an email, "we are not looking to put a 6-week suspension on it."

Later, WTA President and CEO Steve Simon said the tournament in Charleston, South Carolina, will not take place as scheduled due to concerns about the coronavirus. The clay-court Volvo Car Open was supposed to be April 6-12.

Simon added that the WTA will work with player and tournament leaders to make a decision next week on the European clay court season.

In yet another indication of the fractured nature of tennis decision-making, the International Tennis Federation said its lower-level events would be suspended until April 22; The men's tour said their tournaments would not resume before the end of that week.

The next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, is still scheduled to take place in Paris starting May 24.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

The men's and women's combined tournament in Indian Wells, California, which was scheduled to start the main draw this week, was already suspended on Sunday for fear of the virus outbreak.

Thursday's ATP announcement affects the combined men's and women's Miami Open, where the game was supposed to start in less than two weeks, along with the US Men's Clay Court Championship. USA In Houston, the Hassan II Grand Prix in Marrakech, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Hungarian Open.

The Miami Open was supposed to take place from March 23 to April 5 at the NFL Dolphins Stadium complex in Miami Gardens.

With Miami-Dade County in a state of emergency, Mayor Carlos Giménez announced the cancellation of the Miami Open, along with a county youth fair and all major events at the Miami Heat Stadium.

Unlike Indian Wells, where there was an insistence that it might be possible to reschedule later this year, Miami Open tournament director James Blake made it clear that his event would not be played until 2021.

The Miami Open draws fans from around the world, exacerbating health concerns. Last year's attendance was nearly 389,000, the most in tournament history. Tournament officials estimated the economic impact for South Florida at $ 390 million.

Most of the world's best tennis players were supposed to participate in Miami; 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer was not going to be there because he is recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

The ITF said Thursday that its suspension applied to all ITF World Tennis Tour men's and women's tournaments, the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, ITF Beach Tennis World Tour and ITF Seniors Tour.