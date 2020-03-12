Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son skips a trip for fear of coronaviruses

Prince harry Y Meghan Markle they continue to put their child first.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex completed their official royal engagements this week in London, some observers wondered where the baby was. Archie Harrison It was for some of the events.

As a result, continued concerns about the Coronavirus caused the royal couple to stop for their only child to travel alongside them.

A reporter from The Telegraph He confirmed the news after being invited to Buckingham Palace to observe Meghan's meeting with 23 young students and academics who had won scholarships from the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

"There were talks about cancer care in Rwanda, climate research projects in India, and yes, how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus around the world." The Telegraph reported.

After Monday's Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry and Meghan flew back to Canada to return with their 10-month-old son. The couple also managed to be close to FaceTiming with him every day, according to Persons.