Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son skips a trip for fear of coronaviruses

DOMINIC LIPINSKI / AFP via Getty Images
Prince harry Y Meghan Markle they continue to put their child first.
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex completed their official royal engagements this week in London, some observers wondered where the baby was. Archie Harrison It was for some of the events.
As a result, continued concerns about the Coronavirus caused the royal couple to stop for their only child to travel alongside them.
A reporter from The Telegraph He confirmed the news after being invited to Buckingham Palace to observe Meghan's meeting with 23 young students and academics who had won scholarships from the Association of Commonwealth Universities.
"There were talks about cancer care in Rwanda, climate research projects in India, and yes, how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus around the world." The Telegraph reported.
Following Monday's Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry and Meghan flew back to Canada to return with their 10-month-old son. The couple also managed to be close to FaceTiming with him every day, according to Persons.
"He is doing very well," a source shared with the publication. "He's holding onto things and picking up. He's starting to have a moment, which is really exciting."
Starting March 31, Prince Harry and Meghan will officially transition from their royal duties.
"After many months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin to forge a new progressive role within this institution," reads part of the couple's previous joint statement. "We intend to step back as & # 39; senior & # 39; members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."
In a separate statement, a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex threw more information on the couple's transition out of royal duties.
"While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific UK government rules around the use of the word & # 39; Royal & # 39 ;, it was agreed that your nonprofit, when announced this spring, will not be called the Sussex Royal Foundation, "the statement said.
