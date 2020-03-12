Meghan King Edmonds says she was 'just holding on to a thread' amid the trauma of her divorce

Former Royal Orange County Housewives star Meghan King Edmonds has had it for the past year. From his own health issues and his son's diagnosis of minor periventricular leukomalacia on both sides of his brain to his unpleasant divorce, Edmonds has dealt with his "trauma,quot; part, and recently opened up about it in a blog post titled "Release,quot;. "

Four months after parting with former Major League Baseball player Jim Edmonds, the 35-year-old wrote that trauma affects us all at some point. But for some, everything seems to push at the same time.

Edmonds says she has learned to cope with what she calls "emotional releases." He explained that some days "he barely holds on to a thread,quot; and some moments he cannot breathe. There are even some days when you lie down and feel it vibrating, but it isn't. Edmonds is shaking.

She admits that she doesn't like having moments of loss, panic, and total despair, so she has tried not to feel them at all. Edmonds says that all intense feelings take a long time, and we enjoy the good ones and hide from the painful ones.

"His brain is in emotional pain, yet it is allowing him to sit there and rot in the hidden caverns of his mind," Edmonds wrote. "He has nowhere to go despite his need to be released: his pain is released physically, so we learn to PAY ATTENTION."

Edmonds said he read a book titled The Mindbody Prescription by Dr. John Sarno, who helped her stop her medications and feel in control of her health. She says that she is certain that she will live at least 100 years and that she will be a "healthy and vibrant old woman until the day of my death," as long as she always does her "Emotional Releases."

The mother of three went on to explain exactly how she does it, including writing down everything that makes her mad and then letting go. She says that after doing this regularly for several months, she was equipped to handle all the trauma in her life.

Ad

Meghan King-Edmonds says she now knows the power of her mind, and her "Emotional Releases,quot; have evolved and are now followed by a long prayer of gratitude and affirmations. She admits that it is still a work in progress, and says that the best coping mechanism is to turn it over to God and refuse to carry anger.



Post views:

0 0