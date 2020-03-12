Megan Rapinoe rips football from the US UU. For & # 39; shameless misogyny and sexism & # 39; after the federation president issues an apology

US soccer president Carlos Cordeiro issued an apology on Wednesday for any "offense and pain,quot; caused by a series of statements directed at the US national women's team. USA, while Megan Rapinoe tore the federation for "blatant misogyny and sexism."

A court document released Monday night contained a series of derogatory comments about the USWNT as players and the federation continue to fight for equal pay.

The documents say that there is a fundamental difference in the "general ability to play soccer,quot; between men and women, adding that this argument is not "a sexist stereotype,quot; but "indisputable science,quot;.

As a result, US Soccer came under strong criticism from critics, many of whom called the wording misogynistic, sexist, and damaging.

Several US Soccer sponsors, including Visa, Budweiser, Coca-Cola, and Deloitte, immediately distanced themselves from the "offensive,quot; point of view of the USWNT.

Cordeiro issued an apology during the USWNT's 3-1 victory over Japan in Wednesday's SheBelieves Cup clash.

"On behalf of US Soccer, I sincerely apologize for the offense and pain caused by the language in this week's court filing, which does not reflect our Federation's values ​​or our tremendous admiration for our Women's National Team," said Cordeiro. "Our WNT players are incredibly talented and work tirelessly, as they have proven time and time again from their Olympic gold medals to their World Cup titles."

"Even as we continue to defend the Federation in court, we are making immediate changes. I have asked the Latham & Watkins firm to come together and guide our legal strategy going forward. I have made it clear to our legal team that even as We, in order to debate facts and figures in the course of this case, must do so with the utmost respect not only for the players of the Women's National Team but also for all the athletes in the world. interest of all involved. "

The USWNT protested the remarks before Wednesday's game by wearing their warm-up jackets on backwards to hide the US Soccer logo while displaying the stars representing their World Cup victories.

Rapinoe was one of the players who expressed his anger at US Soccer after Wednesday's victory.

"We have felt that those are some of the underground feelings they have had for a long time. But to see that as the argument, as blatant misogyny and sexism as the argument against us, is really disappointing," Rapinoe said.

"But I just want to say that everything is false. For all the girls, for all the boys who watch this team, who want to be in this team, or just want to live their dream, you are not a minor just because you are a girl You are not better alone because you are a child

"We were all created equal and we all should have an equal opportunity to go out and pursue our dreams, and for us that means playing on the soccer field. So, all that was in that statement, what they said in the argument is just not it's true. Never believe that. "

The USWNT will return to the field on April 10 for a match against Australia before facing Brazil four days later.