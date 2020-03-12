Meetings of more than 250 must be postponed, canceled due to coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom's office issued an updated policy on public meetings on Wednesday, saying nonessential meetings of 250 or more should be postponed or canceled until the end of March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Newsom's office said smaller events can proceed only if organizers can "implement 6-foot per person social distancing." People who are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 are advised not to meet with more than 10 people.

%MINIFYHTML99cf65f2f5a6ebff26a85549365aaf5c11% %MINIFYHTML99cf65f2f5a6ebff26a85549365aaf5c12%

"Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the lives of one or more people you know," Newsom said in a statement. "That is the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease. Failure to hold that concert or community event can have cascading effects: saving dozens of lives and preserving critical care resources medical care your family may need within a month. The people in our lives who are most at risk, the elderly and people with underlying health problems, depend on all of us to make the right choice. "

The state defines a "meeting,quot; as any event that brings people to a single room or space at the same time, including auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting rooms, cafeterias, or any other outdoor / indoor space.

The new guidelines apply to nonessential professional, social, and community gatherings "regardless of their sponsor."

“These changes will cause real stress, especially for families and companies less financially equipped to cope. The state of California is working closely with companies that will feel the economic impact of these changes, and we are mobilizing at all levels of government to help families as they persevere in this global health crisis, ”Governor Newsom added.