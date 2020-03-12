McKinney Man becomes Collin County's 4th "alleged positive,quot; COVID-19 case – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 35-year-old McKinney man has given a "suspected positive,quot; for coronavirus, Collin County health authorities confirmed Thursday night.

The man is under quarantine at home and has no underlying medical condition.

The case will reportedly remain positive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the findings from the local laboratory.

This brings the total number of positive cases in Collin County to four.

This most recent case is not related to three confirmed cases in Frisco.

Meanwhile, the Collin County Master Gardeners Garden Show at Myers Park and Event Center has been canceled for this weekend (March 14-15) due to Collin County officials suspending mass gatherings in County facilities over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Planners are studying the possibility of rescheduling the popular event in the coming months.