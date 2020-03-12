Mayo Clinic Develops Coronavirus Infection Screening Test (COVID-19) – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Mayo Clinic announced Thursday that it has developed a test to detect coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

According to Mayo Clinic, the test, which can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in clinical samples, has been fully validated. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML2e58dabd051a93099ef359e72606c9ff11% %MINIFYHTML2e58dabd051a93099ef359e72606c9ff12%

William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, says the test should ease the burden on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state public health laboratories.

"We are doing everything we can to help ease the burden during this time to provide responses to patients here in Rochester and around the world," Morice said.

The test data will be sent to the Food and Drug Administration for review and authorization of emergency use.