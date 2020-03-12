Mavericks win nugget ahead of NBA season suspension due to coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML21f0df599dcf440b205b036ed0b1b48311% %MINIFYHTML21f0df599dcf440b205b036ed0b1b48312%

– Boban Marjanovic had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Luka Doncic scored 28 points, and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Denver Nuggets 113-97 on Wednesday night before the NBA season suspension due to the coronavirus.

The Mavericks were in the second half of their game when the NBA announced plans to suspend the season "until further notice,quot; after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jamal Murray had 25 points to lead Denver, and Will Barton had 23.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told national and regional television broadcasts that the players were aware of the situation during the game and were talking about it on the bench.

"It's about the country and life in general … This is bigger than just the NBA," Cuban told ESPN during an in-game interview.

"This is crazy. This can't be true … It seemed more out of a movie than from reality." —Mark Cuban explains his reaction when he heard that the NBA was suspending his season. pic.twitter.com/MHyrAD4D0f – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

Cuban said he did not anticipate that players would be allowed to leave town, and said the only way to have control and know their health is to know where they are and who they are working with.

Dallas avoided its first streak of three straight losses, and is the only team in the league that has not lost three in a row this season.

The 7-foot-4-foot Marjanovic is from Serbia, as is Denver's 7-foot center Nikola Jokic, an All-Star from Europe who generally scores highly like Doncic, who is from Slovania.

Jokic finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Paul Millsap had 12.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 17 points for Dallas, and Maxi Kleber scored 15.

TIP-INS:

Kristaps Porzingis, 7-foot-3-foot Mavs, who has been recovering from a left knee injury, had a night planned after Tuesday night's game in San Antonio was fourth in seven days. … Doncic, with his sore right wrist in a wrap, immediately grabbed his hand and winced after a dunk in the first half. … Jokic didn't take his first shot until about four minutes into the second quarter, a jumper step back over Marjanovic.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Nuggets: He had been scheduled to play six of the next seven games on the road, including San Antonio on Thursday.

Mavericks: Staying at home, where they had been scheduled to play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday before four consecutive games.

