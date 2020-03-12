Matthew Broderick's sister tested positive for coronavirus

Page Six confirmed that Matthew Broderick's sister has contracted the coronavirus. A statement from her church confirmed earlier this week that Janet tested positive for the disease and was rushed to the intensive care unit due to a "severe form of pneumonia."

Matthew's sister revealed the news through her church. In a statement to her congregation at the All Saints Episcopal Church on Wednesday, the Rev. Janet Broderick wrote that she was "very grateful,quot; for all the prayers she received.

Janet added that she was grateful to be supported with prayers, explaining that she managed to overcome "the worst of this,quot; and that she was slowly improving. As previously reported, Broderick's sister became ill during a conference in Louisville, Kentucky, in February, but thought it was nothing at the time.

Representatives from around 500 churches across the country attended the event. Initially, after seeking medical attention, professionals told her that it appeared to be a "viral syndrome,quot; and that there was no reason to worry.

However, she went to the Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after discovering that someone else at the conference had contracted the disease. It made sense to have a checkup at that point, so the doctors ran the test and found that she, too, had contracted the virus.

In a statement, the church revealed that his condition was stable and he received treatment for pneumonia. In addition, they confirmed that he was receiving the best medical coverage available and the doctors assured him that he would come out alive.

As for his younger brother, Matthew, he is slated to star alongside his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, in the revival of classic comedy, Plaza Suite. Broderick and Parker will begin Broadway production tomorrow, March 13.

As most know, this would not be the first time that a famous person has been affected by the pandemic: VOC-19. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, yesterday posted an Instagram post claiming they were being held in an Australian hospital after having a fever and body aches. However, they think they will be fine.



