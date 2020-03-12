Matthew Broderick's sister Janet hospitalized with coronavirus

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Matthew BroderickSister's has been hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills announced on its website that Janet Broderick, rector of the church, was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning from a conference in Kentucky.

"As you may know, our Chancellor, Janet Broderick, became ill shortly after returning from the Consortium of Gifted Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) annual conference in Louisville, Kentucky, attended by more than 500 Episcopalians from across the country." The announcement started.

"As you may also know, it was reported last Sunday that the rector of Christ Church Georgetown in Washington, DC, a conference attendee, was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus. Since becoming ill, Janet has received treatment for what she received Doctors believed it was a viral syndrome. Her assessment was that her illness warranted no further concern. However, with new information about the positive diagnosis in Washington DC, on Monday morning Janet sought more medical attention at the Medical Center. Cedars Sinai in Beverly Hills. After an initial evaluation, she was transferred to the ICU and placed in isolation. At that time, her health care team advanced with a test for Covid-19. The results were returned today, and it has been determined that Janet has tested positive for the virus. "