Matthew Broderick's sister Janet hospitalized with coronavirus

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Matthew BroderickSister's has been hospitalized.
On Wednesday, the All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills announced on its website that Janet Broderick, rector of the church, was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning from a conference in Kentucky.
"As you may know, our Chancellor, Janet Broderick, became ill shortly after returning from the Consortium of Gifted Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) annual conference in Louisville, Kentucky, attended by more than 500 Episcopalians from across the country." The announcement started.
"As you may also know, it was reported last Sunday that the rector of Christ Church Georgetown in Washington, DC, a conference attendee, was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus. Since becoming ill, Janet has received treatment for what she received Doctors believed it was a viral syndrome. Her assessment was that her illness warranted no further concern. However, with new information about the positive diagnosis in Washington DC, on Monday morning Janet sought more medical attention at the Medical Center. Cedars Sinai in Beverly Hills. After an initial evaluation, she was transferred to the ICU and placed in isolation. At that time, her health care team advanced with a test for Covid-19. The results were returned today, and it has been determined that Janet has tested positive for the virus. "
The church noted that her condition is currently stable as she is being treated for a "severe form of pneumonia." "She is receiving the best medical care available and her prognosis is for a full and complete recovery. It will take some time, but Janet is resting comfortably at Cedars until the time she is discharged and can return home to complete his recovery, "said the ad.
Janet also commented to the parishioners, saying: "I am sorry that you hear this news. I am very grateful for your prayers since I have been ill. They have all been so good to me and supported me with their prayers. A big thanks to the wonderful meeting parish, staff and sweetest Gary and Chris and Nat and Bishop Bishop – they have been keeping in touch and I know they are in good hands They have the best advice and are in touch with the best people I know you will hear and be safe ".
She continued, "I'm going through the worst of this and I'm very much in recovery. I asked my kids to bring me a coloring book and a LEGO set if that's an indication. (What I really want is Colorforms but I don't they do "never do it again.) Jesus has been so close to me all along and the Scriptures have not kept me joking. Even in the worst case, I felt his hand on me. My family has been so loving and has taken care of me so well. We look forward to being together again in worship, praying with you and singing a hymn. "
Meanwhile, while the church awaits instructions from the Health Department on the next steps, its offices will remain closed while clergy and staff work from home.
While Matthew Broderick nor his wife Sarah Jessica Parker have issued more comments about it so far, the effects of the coronavirus have been felt in Hollywood as Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson He also announced Wednesday night that they tested positive for the virus.
