Match report – Helmet 4 – 38 Warrington





Anthony Gelling was among the scorers when Warrington made seven at Hull

Warrington's long wait for a Super League victory ended forcefully as they managed a 38-4 win at Hull, battered by injury, which separated from the company with head coach Lee Radford immediately after the match.

Steve Price's team had not won on the road since defeating the London Broncos last July, but scored two easy points after a lukewarm display from Hull.

The loss turned out to be Radford's last game in charge, and the club announced shortly after the full-time whistle that the 40-year-old's seven-year reign was over.

Blake Austin, who ran in four attempts in the corresponding game last season, continued his love story at KCOM Stadium by opening the scoring once again in the fourth minute.

Black and white injury problems continued when winger Mahe Fonua picked up a rib problem for a team that already had eight first-team players missing from the crash and it proved itself.

Tom Lineham scored against his previous team, as Warrington led 12-0 in a first half devoid of real quality, but the visitors ignited the style with five attempts in the second period.

Gareth Widdop celebrated his 31st birthday with two attempts, while Anthony Gelling, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Austin's second score all recorded consecutive wins for Warrington for the first time since last May.

Gareth Widdop scored two attempts at night

Kieran Buchanan got late consolation for Hull, who lost four of his last five league games.

Hull started carelessly with Chris Satae hitting the game's opening carry, which was followed soon after by a mistake by Josh Bowden to deliver Wire's strong field position.

Warrington grabbed the lead after Austin's individual brilliance, with the half-turn bypassing the helmet defense before stretching over the lime.

It wasn't until the mid-point of the first half that the home team finally showed some interest in attacking, as they forced two dropouts on the goal line, but neither came to nothing.

Both teams struggled to create opportunities, but Lineham took advantage of a blow by his former team to dive into the corner three minutes before the break to extend Warrington's lead to 12-0.

Carlos Tuimavave threatened to put the home team on the scoreboard when he pulled a loose pass from Warrington to clear, but Ben Currie stopped him 20 meters from the test line.

Hull was unable to convert his chance and the visitors made them pay with an excellent Toby King game piece.

The visitors worked down the left flank before the Warrington center faced three local defenders and then found Widdop with an excellent shot to score without opposition.

Austin was at the heart of the Wolves' fourth score when he created the opening for Gelling to record his first Warrington attempt and put the visiting team 20-0 with 23 minutes remaining.

Blake Austin was a leading creative force at KCOM, scoring two and having a hand in others

Warrington effectively sealed the victory when Murdoch-Masila found a breach in home defense and power under the posts from 20 meters.

A weaker defense from the hosts gifted Price's team with their sixth attempt of the night when Widdop crossed once more before Austin made his way for his second attempt.

Buchanan assured that Hull came to the scoreboard with the final play of the game, but did little to affect the result, and could not save the job of head coach Radford either.