Massive update to Apple iPhone 12 to pack a "world-oriented,quot; 3D camera – BGR

Apple's new iPhone 12 line may be delayed due to the new coronavirus pandemic, but the new flagship phones are still expected to launch in 2020.

Various leaks have shed a lot of light on the redesigned Apple iPhone 12, as well as several key specs and new features that Apple is expected to unveil.

The latest rumor comes from Fast company and reiterates numerous previous reports that Apple's high-end iPhone 12 Pro phones will get a new 3D depth-sensing camera on the back.

Everything is up in the air right now when it comes to new product launches like Apple's iPhone 12, which everyone would expect to launch next September. It is entirely possible that the iPhone 12 series will still be released in September, and might even have a limited release later that month. But the new coronavirus epidemic that is currently rocking the world will affect the manufacturing of countless products, including consumer electronics. The COVID-19 virus originated in China, and China remains the most affected country in the world. China is also where most consumer electronics are manufactured, and factories have obviously been affected by the spread of the virus.

While the launch time for the iPhone 12 series remains a mystery, Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones aren't all that mysterious these days. A lot of information about the upcoming new iPhone 12 series has already been leaked from reliable sources with a solid track record, so we're likely to know a lot of precise details about the devices. Now, a new leak from a source that has revealed accurate information about previously unreleased Apple devices reiterates what could end up being one of the iPhone 12's most exciting new camera features.

With Apple's iPhone 12 design plans undoubtedly finalized at this point, lately a tremendous amount of new information has been coming to the rumor. Of course, most of what we know now was leaked a long time ago by none other than TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It is Apple's most prolific filter and the most trusted source of inside information, and has had a lot to say about the iPhone 12 series.

According to Kuo, Apple plans to launch not three but four new iPhone 12 models in 2020. Apple began launching three new flagship iPhone models per year in 2017, but this would be the first time the number has risen to four. All phones will have a new design with flat metal edges like the iPhone 5 in 2012, but they will all have notches on the screen instead of a true full-screen design as many Android phones have this year.

Kuo has shared many other details about the two iPhone 12 models and two iPhone 12 Pro models that Apple reportedly has in development, but the latest information comes from a different source, xda-developers blogger Max Weinbach. In a major recent iPhone 12 leak, Weinbach shared all sorts of information about upcoming new iPhone models. That dump included details about the iPhone 12's new rear camera setup. According to the leak, Apple plans to use a new 64-megapixel main camera sensor on the back along with two other cameras and a time sensor. Flight (ToF) for 3D depth detection.

As you can see from the Kuo chart above, that wasn't the first time we heard the claim that Apple's iPhone 12 Pro models will include ToF sensors. And now, a new report from Fast company It says the same This is what the blog had to say:

At least one of this year's iPhones will feature a 3D depth camera on its back, a knowledgeable source confirms to Fast Company. The camera, actually a laser, a sensor, and a software system, emits light to measure the distance between the phone and various objects and surfaces in front of it. This detailed depth information will enable new photo and video effects as well as better augmented reality experiences. IPhone engineers have been working on the rear-facing or "world-facing,quot; 3D camera for at least two years. It's been on a short list of possible feature additions for new iPhones, but until this year it hasn't made the cut. In truth, Apple may decide to reject it this year as well. For now, though, it's in the design, which we hope to see for the first time this fall (if the coronavirus doesn't get in the way of Apple's plans). Apple will buy the necessary laser for the new 3D from Lumentum, based in San José, the same company that currently supplies the laser for the iPhone's front 3D camera.

Several other smartphones already on the market have ToF sensors on the back. However, if we have learned anything about Apple, it is that the company is much more concerned with being "the best,quot; than being "the first,quot;. Chances are we can expect some groundbreaking functionality from Apple's implementation of the 3D depth sensor, and we can't wait to see what it's all about.