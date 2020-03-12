Mass meetings should be postponed or canceled to slow the spread of the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Governor Gavin Newsom issued guidelines on mass meetings Wednesday night in the wake of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

State public health experts said the meetings should be postponed or canceled statewide until at least the end of March. In addition, they recommended that nonessential meetings be limited to no more than 250 people, while indicating that smaller events could continue if the organizers could implement a social distancing of 6 feet per person.

In addition, meetings of individuals who were at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19 should be limited to no more than 10 people, while following the guidelines for social distancing, the experts said.

"Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the lives of one or more people you know," Newsom said in the statement. "That is the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease. Failure to hold that concert or community event can have cascading effects: saving dozens of lives and preserving critical care resources medical care your family may need within a month. The people in our lives who are most at risk, the elderly and people with underlying health problems, depend on all of us to make the right choice. "

The complete policy was posted on the California Department of Public Health website.