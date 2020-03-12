Masked singer unmasks the bear

In case the world didn't seem wild enough right now, last night's episode of The masked singer It was shocking.

He introduced us to the final six singers we haven't met yet this season, all of whom seem a bit more deranged than the singers we'd met before. And then, in the end, Sarah Palin revealed as the bear.

If it was just that, that would have been weird enough. But the bear song choice for the night was "Baby Got Back," which meant we were watching Sarah Palin rap / sing on big butts, and it's honestly something we can never recover from. Very few people can really bring out that song with their dignity intact and we wouldn't have said that Sarah Palin was one of them.

Anyway, five contestants remain in Group C now that the Bear has removed its mask.