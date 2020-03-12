Masked singer unmasks the bear

In case the world didn't seem wild enough right now, last night's episode of The masked singer It was shocking.
He introduced us to the final six singers we haven't met yet this season, all of whom seem a bit more deranged than the singers we'd met before. And then, in the end, Sarah Palin revealed as the bear.
If it was just that, that would have been weird enough. But the bear song choice for the night was "Baby Got Back," which meant we were watching Sarah Palin rap / sing on big butts, and it's honestly something we can never recover from. Very few people can really bring out that song with their dignity intact and we wouldn't have said that Sarah Palin was one of them.
Anyway, five contestants remain in Group C now that the Bear has removed its mask.
Those contestants include the Angel of the Night, the T-Rex, the Astronaut, the Swan and the Rhino, and they are all very good artists, and mostly good singers.
There is one that we feel pretty safe in, but then there are four that we have no idea about. You can see all of the guesswork below as we try to bounce back from one of the most baffling and least baffling exposures so far.
The Robot: Lil Wayne
The first reveal of the season was the biggest star to date: Lil Wayne!
The Robot had many scientific references, including a periodic table, since it had so many records in platinum, but the clues were irrelevant. It is difficult to confuse that voice.
The flame: Drew Carey
The Llama seems to be a radio comedian (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He is a fan of the movie Ghost?
The panel decided it couldn't be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. The internet immediately went to Kelsey Grammar, due to Seattle for everything, Danny Bonaduce and Drew Carey. Although David Spade played a man who became a llama in The Emperor's New Groove…
Miss Monster: Chaka Khan
Miss Monster is very much in love with Monster / T-Pain, and seems to have struggled with having to look and act a certain way in public. In the second week, his tracks referenced royalty. In week three, he revealed that he had acted with Robin Thicke.
She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, although some on the internet also listen to Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong supposed. Sorry Ken.
The Elephant: Tony Hawk
He is someone with a passion that went from probing park benches to leading the charge of a massive movement, parading through the White House. The tracks included two blue birds and 10-cent ice cream and some vogue, and he's just an acceptable singer.
The panel's guesses included Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker and Tommy Lee, as well as Beto O & # 39; Rourke, but no one exactly got there.
The Mouse: Dionne Warwick
She is small and cute and could have something to do with soccer. Clues include the Warriors, 1979, and gold. She is a good singer with an older sounding voice.
The guesses included Darlene Love, Dionne Warwick, Maya Rudolph.
The cue: Tom Bergeron
The Taco says it has been a comforting part of our lives for decades. The tracks include VHS tapes, an anchor, a Rubix cube, and a cart. Their second set of tracks included a lot of dancing. He's a pretty good singer with an old school voice.
Nicole guessed Regis Philbin, who is currently 88 years old and retired. Ken guessed Martin Short, and Bob Saget was also guessed. And now, all we can hear is Tom Bergeron.
The Bear: Sarah Palin
She is a hunter and has been hunted, she is a bear mom who has been in hibernation and is tired of the "fake farce,quot; and is so obviously Sarah Palin that the fact that she later sang / rapped "Baby Got Back,quot; was more than surprising.
Night Angel
WTF is a night angel? She loves the night, she has been deeply blessed all her life, and the doors are always open for her. The motel door numbers are 4, 5, and 6, with a 2 on your key. Ducks? Gangster grandmothers? Who knows, but she is a good singer.
The guesses included Taylor Dayne, Monica, Lil & # 39; Kim.
The astronaut
It is very far from home, there is a broom, a standing bone and a tool box. He referenced Pitch Perfect at one point, and he's a pretty good singer. It started at a young age.
Ken thinks it's Josh Hutcherson. Lance Bass and Zac Efron were also assumptions.
The T-Rex
She was part of a group, a brotherhood, and then a catastrophic event occurred that changed her world forever. The letter U?
Is it just us or does this T-Rex just exude Jojo Siwa? Ken thinks he is a Kardashian and Jenny is closer to Maddie Ziegler, but we feel that he is Jojo Siwa. It sounds like Jojo Siwa, both when he talks and when he sings.
The rhinoceros
He was addicted to being on top, but he got the help he needed to get back on the ride. "Are they butterflies?" Nicole asked. You have an unexpected voice!
Jenny guessed Jason Aldean, Ken guessed Tim Tebow.
The Cisne
She has "horror vibes,quot; like Jenny said. There are vampire teeth, and she is ashamed, and is "running again and no fun,quot; and "euphoric, flushed with fever." She likes to do things fast. Also a good singer!
Ken guessed Nina Dobrev, no. Nicole guessed Jennifer Love Hewitt. Robin guessed Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Super 9: the frog
The frog can clearly move and hit. His tracks included a "breaking news story,quot;, wreckage, $ 106 and a poster for the 1996 Olympics.
Our first guess is Bow Wow, who organized 106 and park and can obviously rap. Jenny guessed the Olympic athletes Michael Johnson, and Nicole was sure it was someone she knew, although she couldn't understand who, then she decided on Ray J. Robin guessed Omarion, and another new guess is Alfonso Rib (bit) eiro .
Super 9: the kitty
Kitty is tired of being seen as she was before, instead of being who she is now. She wants to clean the board. Clues include a telescope with a wizard, rose petals, and a stage. She likes to sew "a modern dress for a family member's dance," and the transformations ring a bell. She's also a pretty good singer, and she says this is a side that no one has seen before.
The panel's guesses originally included Julianne Hough, Paris Hilton, and Nicole Richie, then switched to Ariel Winter or Sarah Hyland and Amanda Seyfried. Sarah Hyland sounds close to us, or maybe Lucy Hale, although we would expect much more PLL tracks
Super 9: the banana
Banana is a bit of a supporter, he says it's tough on the outside but a shake on the inside. The tracks include a blue collar, a puffer fish, rodeo, lots of fruits and vegetables. They offered him a rebrand in no time, and numbers 2, 13, 6, 8, 9, and 15 appeared. He has an unexpectedly good voice.
Conjectures include Bill Engvall, Larry the Cable Guy, Ed Helms, and Darius Rucker.
Super 9: the white tiger
It is official: the White Tiger cannot sing, and can only rap. He's clearly huge and probably an athlete, and he's a "clam,quot; champion, which makes you think of New England. He loves a celebratory dance.
Jamie Foxx guessed Rob Gronkowski and the panelists continued that assumption in the second week. Gronk is from New York State, he's a soccer champion and "Ice Ice Baby,quot; looks exactly like a song he would sing.
Super 9: the turtle
He definitely has some singing skills, and took things "step by step,quot; while others crashed and burned. He also cooks burgers and likes to surf. Or he won the Teen Choice Award. He says that he and Nicole Scherzinger spent a morning together.
It seems that Jesse McCartney, Jesse McCartney has multiple Teen Choice Awards, was in the boy band Dream Street, and spent a morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) in The Today Show in 2008. It has to be Jesse McCartney.
Super 9: the kangaroo
The kangaroo is difficult! She lost someone close to her, "by her own admission,quot; she found herself in the limelight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to recover. She references her bullies and being a survivor, and her little brother is very proud of her.
Many people went immediately to Jordyn Woods, who recently lost her father and then found herself in an unfortunate spotlight, but that voice does NOT sound like Jordyn to us. It also doesn't sound like Tatyana Ali, one of the panel's guesses. She has puzzled us.
