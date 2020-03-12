Married officer & # 39; suspended & # 39; after a chick blows it up on Facebook!

A married police officer from Clarksville, Tennessee, may be out of a job soon, all because his alleged high school girl put him on Blast on Facebook.

Last week, a Caucasian woman logged on to Facebook and claimed she was having sex with one of Clarksville's most respected officers, Jarreil Peoples, who is African American. And she stated that she is pregnant with her son, who according to her was conceived while on duty.

Jareil is married. Here is a photo of his wife and family:

Clarksville Police Chief Al Ansley confirmed to the media yesterday that the Peoples Officer is now under internal investigation by the department and is not working as a duty officer.

The allegations began to circulate last week, within a Facebook group. Lauren Bell posted the messages and deleted them shortly thereafter, but not before scores saved the screenshots.

In the post, Lauren wrote:

Congratulations to Officer Jarreil Peoples for getting me pregnant even though he is married. It has been for 12 long years! Congratulations to the new step mommy Brittany Peoples. I hope you are ready for this long journey Boo Boo !!!!!! I can't wait for the entire Clarksville Police Department to know that you've been cheating on your wife for 6 months, and such a wonderful officer who protects and serves the streets of Clarksville sleeping with me WHILE IN SERVICE!

Then he followed up with ultrasound images and other salacious accusations. Look: