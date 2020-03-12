Markets drop as Trump imposes new, broad travel restrictions

The White House says that non-US citizens will not be able to travel from most of Europe to the United States for a month from this weekend. It is an unprecedented attempt to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the United States, but President Trump's initial announcement of the measure caused confusion and required multiple clarifications.

"To prevent new cases from entering our shores, we will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days," Trump said in a brief and rare speech to the nation. "The new rules will take effect on Friday at midnight. These restrictions will be adjusted according to conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate evaluations."

Subsequently, the White House clarified in a tweet that the suspension only applied to foreign citizens who have traveled to one of the 26 European nations in the past 14 days. The United Kingdom, which is not part of a virtually border-free free travel area within the European Union, is exempt from the new restriction.

The tweet said that US citizens would also be exempt from the restrictions and would be directed to "limited airports,quot; for inspection if they arrived from Europe. The White House also said the restrictions would take effect at midnight Saturday, not Friday.

Trump also initially said the suspension would include "trade and cargo,quot; flights, but within an hour of his remarks he corrected himself with a tweet, saying, "The restriction stops people, not goods."

The announcement came after the World Health Organization said the coronavirus outbreak could now be characterized as a pandemic. WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency was "deeply concerned about the alarming levels of spread and severity,quot; of the COVID-19 disease.

As of Thursday morning, more than 1,300 cases had been confirmed in the United States. USA And at least 39 deaths were attributed to the virus. Delays at the federal level have left state and local health workers running to eliminate delays for people seeking evidence. Despite Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's claim that the United States had a "surplus,quot; of test kits, front-line doctors continued to say they could not access the tests they needed.

Already battered global stock markets continued to slide on Thursday for fear the virus could severely affect economic growth this year.

There have been more than 126,000 cases worldwide, and more than 4,600 people have died. The vast majority of cases are mild, and almost half of those infected have already recovered.

For detailed information on the prevention and treatment of coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.