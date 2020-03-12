Mark-Paul Gosselaar turns blond to transform into Zack Morris to be saved by Bell's reboot

Preppy will be back! Almost three decades after playing Zack Morris on the hit teen comedy NBC Saved by the BellMark-Paul Gosselaar is transforming back into the iconic 90s character by turning blond before the series restart for NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.

On Wednesday, Gosselaar posted a photo on Instagram showing the 46-year-old woman trying to figure out the right blonde shade for the character. In the caption, he tagged his co-stars Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), Mario López (A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), and wrote: “One of these blondes will be Zack Morris. #sbtb #reboot ".

NBC announced last fall that they would restart the beloved series in Peacock. The project is being led by 30 rocks Y The Mindy project writer Tracey Wigfield, but only López and Berkley originally joined. No one told Gosselaar and Thiessen.

“Literally Mark-Paul and I said, Oh Oh, wow! I didn't know that was happening. "But it seems like everyone is rebooting these days. It's, like, popular, I guess," Thiessen said. We weekly in October 2019.

In addition to starring in the reboot, López is also producing the project. He joked with Gosselaar during his appearance in Daily access last September after the reboot announcement that they couldn't afford Gosselaar because "it's in a high price right now."

"There is logistics," Gosselaar replied. "I'm on ABC right now, this is NBC. People understand that there are other things besides saying,quot; I want to be a part of that. "

Gosselaar currently stars Mixed-ish, but was finally able to work joining the cast of the Saved by the Bell restart. Thiessen has also signed to return. Long before the reboot was ordered, Gosselaar said at the 2018 Television Critics Association's summer press tour that he would like to see the show return if it were a version worth it for everyone.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar said he had seen many versions that did not do the show justice, and that he expected a version that everyone could agree on.

Per the reset description, Zack Morris is now the Governor of California, and implements a policy that moves students from underperforming schools to better schools, such as Bayside High School.

Peacock will launch on April 15, 2020.



