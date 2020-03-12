Mark Cuban, Surprised By NBA Season Postponement, Will Support Mavericks Employees Who Can't Work

%MINIFYHTMLa88fb5fc36b5b1fb287facfca18a8eb211% %MINIFYHTMLa88fb5fc36b5b1fb287facfca18a8eb212%

Mark Cuban was as surprised by the postponement of the 2019-20 NBA season as all of us.

The Dallas Mavericks owner attended his team's 113-97 victory over the Nuggets on Wednesday night, which became the last NBA game of the night when the Pelicans-Kings game in Sacramento was canceled due to to coronavirus concerns. The ESPN broadcast of the Mavs game captured the moment Cuban learned that the season had been postponed after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

"This is crazy. This cannot be true," Cuban told ESPN's Tom Rinaldi when asked about his reaction. "I mean, it's not within the realm of possibility. It seemed more out of a movie than from reality."

Cuban noted that the Mavs' plan regarding the coronavirus was to defer to the NBA, which on Wednesday night took swift action once Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. The Jazz's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City was immediately postponed along with the rest of the league season.

"I trust (NBA Commissioner) Adam (Silver)," added Cuban. "It's really not about basketball or money. Literally, if this is exploding to the point where suddenly the players and others have had it. You think about your family. You really want to make sure you're doing this the right way because now it's much more personal. Stunning is just not the right word. Just crazy. "

"This is crazy. This can't be true … It seemed more out of a movie than from reality." —Mark Cuban explains his reaction when he heard that the NBA was suspending his season. pic.twitter.com/MHyrAD4D0f – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

Without warning, Cuban during his interview with Rinaldi mentioned that his team would build a pay plan for employees who work for the hourly Mavs.

Understandably unable to provide specific details, he expanded on that plan after the game.

"I reached out … to find out how much it would cost to financially support people who are not going to be able to go to work." –Mark Cuban about his plan for Mavericks employees during NBA suspension pic.twitter.com/McOl1vHUqO – ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

Gobert, 27, is expected to recover. The NBA's concern is more about the possibility of the virus infecting those with whom it has been in contact for the past week or so. A total of 34 different players have shared a flat with Gobert since Friday.

The length of the NBA season suspension is indefinite. A source told Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press that the league expects to be closed for at least two weeks, but that the deadline is "very fluid."