Mark Cuban says he is putting together a program to pay Mavericks employees during NBA season suspension

Positive TSR Images: Like many others, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was somewhat surprised after discovering that the NBA has suspended the rest of his games because one of his players tested positive for coronavirus.

But maybe Mark's next move explains where his heart really is. In an interview with ESPN on Wednesday night, Mark Cuban spoke about how the coronavirus spread and the NBA shutdown goes beyond basketball.

"What about all the people who work here every hour? We're going to put together a program for them, "said Mark.

It seems like Mark is really fighting because he fought ESPN this morning, explaining that he plans to pay hourly employees for the next four Mav games as if they worked.

"I reached out … to find out how much it would cost to financially support people who are not going to be able to go to work," said Mark.

Roommates, do you think other NBA team owners should do the same? Let us know.