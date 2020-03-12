March Madness canceled: Sports world reacts to NCAA decision amid concern over coronavirus

The world of college basketball was shocked on Wednesday after the NCAA announced the cancellation of the NCAA 2020 Tournament, for both men's and women's teams, due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

%MINIFYHTML7cc5dbceeb61dc072fdaaa6f0f87464d11% %MINIFYHTML7cc5dbceeb61dc072fdaaa6f0f87464d12%

Thursday's cancellation was the first in the 81-year history of the NCAA Tournament and, naturally, the reactions were mixed. Some were sad. Others angry. Some chose to remain optimistic.

Here's a look at some of the biggest reactions in the college basketball landscape:

PLUS: NCAA Cancels 2020 March Madness Tournament

March Madness canceled: the world of college basketball reacts

Duke & # 39; s Tre Jones, who had just been named ACC Player of the Year three days earlier, did not believe his second season was over.

EJ Montgomery from Kentucky shared the same sentiment, posting this group photo with his teammates.

College basketball writers are also disappointed, and it's understandable.

I didn't realize it at the time, but this is the last photo of Sabrina Ionescu in the Oregon uniform I got. It feels weird looking at him today. pic.twitter.com/hYdXznmKig – Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) March 12, 2020

Others are angry. Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman spoke to an anonymous coach whose team was going to the NCAA Tournament and expressed those frustrations.

A coach heading to the NCAA tournament: "They are bulls% ^ * &. It erases all the work that these children have done without giving them the opportunity to play." – Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2020

UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma took a more comprehensive approach.

Watch: @UConnWBB Coach Geno Auriemma is sad about the possibility of canceling the NCAA women's tournament, but understands that circumstances are more important than sports. https://t.co/ux96Bf3g77 – ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) March 12, 2020

Former Duke player and Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley said he thought the NCAA had made the right decision, but suggested that the selection committee still release the square brackets on Sunday's selection – a kind of reward for the teams that would have.

I respect the NCAA's decision to prioritize everyone's safety. That said, each team deserves recognition for the success of its season. The square brackets have yet to be announced on Selection Sunday. – Bobby Hurley (@ BobbyHurley11) March 12, 2020

Former Michigan male coach John Beilein tried to remain optimistic as well, saying the pandemic will hopefully give everyone a new appreciation for life.

ESPN analyst Marcus Spears encouraged everyone to be cautious and take others into account.

Longtime ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale said he thought the NCAA made the right decision by canceling tournaments.