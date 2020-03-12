Malware: adware accounts for 72% of mobile malware: report – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLd59aa4332adf128a0d693b35f39bc37911% %MINIFYHTMLd59aa4332adf128a0d693b35f39bc37912%

Adware or software that hijacks a device to spam the user with unwanted ads now accounts for 72 percent of all mobile malware, says a new report from cybersecurity company Avast.

The remaining 28 percent consists of bank Trojans, fake apps, lockers, and downloaders, according to statistics compiled by experts at Avast & # 39; s Threat Lab.

The data showed that the proportion of adware among all types of Android malware increased by 38% in the last year alone.

"No one likes receiving incessant ads; they are often unwanted and can ruin our enjoyment of an app. They could also pose a threat to users, as cybercriminals can use them as a back door for a device, either to win money with advertisers or steal your personal information, "said Nikolaos Chrysaidos, Head of Mobile Threat Intelligence and Security at Avast, in a statement.

"We have been tracking this problem for several years and it is likely that the increasing use of mobile devices is driving its growth," Chrysaidos said.

Adware is often disguised in the form of gaming and entertainment apps, or other types of apps that are trending and therefore interesting targets with high potential to spread far.

These apps may seem harmless, but once they've infected a device, they will surreptitiously click on ads in the background. Sometimes the adware also serves ads with malicious content.

There are two main types of adware: adware applications, which cause distraction and annoyance; and ad-fraud / ad-clickers, a more malicious type of adware.

To avoid mobile adware attacks, users should only download apps from official app stores, such as Google Play, as they have security measures in place to verify apps before developers load them, or directly from the app's website For added security, Avast recommended.

It is also important to carefully review the permissions an application requests before downloading an application.

