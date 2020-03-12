Malawi anti-government activists released on bail | Elections 2018 News

On Thursday, a Malawi court bailed three anti-government activists arrested for planning protests against President Peter Mutharika's attempts to nullify the upcoming elections.

The leaders of the Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (HRDC) were accused of contravening the country's police act by mobilizing people to close the houses of senior government officials.

HRDC has led protests nationwide since the disputed elections last May.

Charles Kajoloweka, leader of the Youth and Society group and HRDC member, described the arrests as "illegal and orchestrated by partisan politics."

"We condemn him in the strongest possible terms and we would like to ask for his unconditional release," Kajoloweka told Al Jazeera.

Last month, the Malawi constitutional court overturned election results showing Mutharika as the winner with 35.8 percent, and called for a new vote due to irregularities.

Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and Macdonald Sembereka had promised to close three state presidential residences last week in a bid to compel Mutharika to ratify recently approved electoral bills in Parliament.

The trio were arrested between Sunday and Tuesday and all pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, a trial court granted them bail.

Mutharika's re-election was canceled last month due to widespread irregularities, including the use of correction fluid on the tally sheets.

The constitutional court ordered officials to hold a new presidential election within 150 days. But for those elections to be organized, the president must accept the new bills.

It was the first time that a presidential election had been contested on legal grounds in Malawi since its independence from the UK in 1964, and only the second poll result was canceled in Africa after Kenya's 2017 presidential vote.