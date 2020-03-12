Make your Har Pal fashionable with the spectacular urban style of Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan street style

Whether for its splendid acting skills or its spectacular urban style, Varun Dhawan has the ability to amaze us. In rehearsal for the 65th annual Amazon Filmfare Awards, Varun Dhawan was seen showcasing some killer moves in simple but elegant gear. The actor was wearing a trendy T-shirt with stretchy pants, sneakers and a bandhana that became a great head piece. While the look may seem nothing out of the ordinary, VD managed to do it in style and stand out from the crowd. And this is how you can do it too.

How to get the urban style of Varun Dhawan

If you often find yourself wishing you could copy Varun Dhawan's smooth and effortless street-style moves, we've got you covered. We've put together pieces similar to the actor's appearance from the Amazon Filmfare Awards rehearsal, which could make your #HarPalFashionable. You could sport this look at the gym or when you go running outdoors and while traveling, you know, for that much sought after airport style.

A simple T-shirt and clues like VD can help you make a fashion statement during summers. Combine it with extravagant shoes and voila.

Get this look with Amazon and make your Har Pal fahsionable.