MacBooks, unlike anything Apple has done, is coming soon – BGR

Apple is expected to update its MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lines this year, and prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that several notable updates are on the way.

New MacBook Pro and Air models with magic keyboards like the 16-inch MacBook Pro will launch in the second quarter of the year.

An ARM-based MacBook is expected to launch in the second half of the year, with Apple reportedly looking at a major MacBook redesign by 2021.

The coronavirus outbreak may have significantly altered Apple's new product launch plans for the first half of the year. However, the iPhone maker is expected to quietly unveil various products in the coming weeks, some of which will be hitting stores soon. A recent series of rumors says that the iPhone 9 event was canceled, and the actual launch of the phone was postponed to summer or fall. But devices like the iPad Pro 2020 generation, the new Apple TV, and the new headphones could still be announced soon. On top of that, Apple is expected to update its MacBook lineup in the coming months, and this is where things get interesting. Apple is expected to update its MacBook Pro and Air lines, and an Apple source with an accurate track record says the company will soon reveal laptops unlike anything done so far.

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a note to investors seen by MacRumors Apple will launch several new MacBook models in the coming months and next year, unlike what has been released so far.

Kuo said Apple will launch new models of MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in the second quarter of the year, both with Apple's new magic keyboard with scissor switch that was introduced with the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year. The new keyboard replaces butterfly keyboards that were unreliable over the years, regardless of what Apple has done to fix it. The keyboard first appeared on the now-discontinued 12-inch MacBook, and then hit Pro and Air laptops. Some users encountered problems with some of the keys, which became sticky or did not respond. The keyboard theme received an unexpected Oscar nod during a question-and-answer session between Oscar winner Taika Waititi and the press, where the actor / director urged Apple to fix the keyboards. Apple already has a repair program for affected devices, and future devices will likely feature the same Magic Keyboard as the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

What's also exciting about Kuo's note is that the same analyst said in a previous research note that the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro will get a 14-inch display upgrade this year. That's the same type of update that Apple approved the 15-inch MacBook Pro last year: The 15-inch one was replaced by the 16-inch model, which is as big as its predecessor. The new note doesn't mention the size of the MacBook Pro, but it makes sense to assume that the display update is on the cards for the 13.3-inch model.

Kuo also said he expects the new MacBook Pro and Air to feature various cost optimizations, noting that users won't notice any difference. Kuo did not reveal any price tags for any of these devices, but hinted that the coronavirus outbreak should not affect Apple's MacBook plans for 2020, as vendor operations should improve significantly in late March.

The analyst also detailed two other MacBook products that are supposed to launch later this year, and in 2021, both devices that Apple never made before.

The first is the ARM MacBook we've been talking about for a few years. The chips made by Apple inside the iPhone and iPad would be able to power a device like the MacBook Pro and Air, although they would have to be customized for the use of the laptop. Also, macOS and macOS apps would have to be updated to run on A-series chips. The ARM MacBook is supposed to launch in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021, Kuo said, without revealing whether Apple is looking at the Pro or Air lines for this ARM update.

Finally, the analyst said that Apple will launch a completely new design for the MacBook in the second or third quarter of 2021. Apple last updated the design of the MacBook Pro in October 2016, with the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro that only It has a few cosmetic changes. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air received its biggest design update in years in October 2018.

Kuo may be a trusted informer when it comes to new Apple products, but these are just rumors until Apple confirms them. But the prospect of Apple releasing new MacBook models should be exciting for anyone looking to upgrade to a new laptop.

