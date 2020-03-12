Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic star as Dallas Mavericks beat Denver Nuggets | NBA News

Luka Doncic scored 28 points and Boban Marjanovic had a personal record of 31 when the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets to break a two game losing streak.

NBA scores on Wednesday night Denver Nuggets 97-113 Dallas Mavericks

Detroit Pistons 106-124 Philadelphia 76ers

New York Knicks 136-131 Atlanta Hawks (OT)

Charlotte Hornets 109-98 Miami Heat

Utah Jazz P-P Oklahoma City Thunder

New Orleans Pelicans P-P Sacramento Kings

Boban Marjanovic scored a career-high 31 points and collected 17 rebounds this season, while the Dallas Mavericks posted a 113-97 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

The game was one of the last completed before the coronavirus outbreak led the NBA to suspend the season.

Luka Doncic added 28 points and nine assists for the Mavericks, while Jamal Murray scored 25 points for the Nuggets.

Dallas held a 96-88 lead after Marjanovic scored a basket with 8:30 remaining. The Nuggets approached 100-95 with Nikola Jokic's jumper with 5:14 remaining, but Delon Wright exhausted a triple with 3:10 remaining and Marjanovic scored the next four points to bring the lead to 107-95 with 2:17. remaining .

Image:

Boban Marjanovic throws a dunk during the Mavericks' win over the Nuggets



Doncic's two free throws increased the margin to 111-97 with 1:15 to go when Dallas stopped a two-game crash.

Maxi Kleber scored 15 points and Tim Hardaway Jr added 14 for the Mavericks. Will Barton added 23 points for Denver, while Jokic had 14 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Detroit Pistons 106-124 Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid scored 30 points and had 14 rebounds to lift the host, the Philadelphia 76ers, beyond the Detroit Pistons 124-106.

Embiid returned after a five-game absence caused by a sprained shoulder to propel the Sixers to their best 29th win in 31 home games, including 15 in a row. Embiid had not played since February 26 in Cleveland, but managed to record his eleventh game this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Al Horford added 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, Furkan Korkmaz contributed 17 points from the bench and Tobias Harris scored 15.

The Sixers easily won without Ben Simmons, who will be gone for at least three more weeks due to a puncture in the back.

Christian Wood led the troubled Pistons with a personal record of 32 points.

Philadelphia reached a 70-55 lead at halftime thanks in large part to eight end points from Korkmaz, who finished half with 13.

Image:

Joel Embiid takes a shot during the 76ers' victory over the Pistons



After the Pistons closed within 77-68, the Sixers responded with six squares followed by Embiid's triple from the top of the key for a 15-point lead with 6:41 remaining in the third.

With Philadelphia leading 101-88 early in the fourth, Embiid was barely rusty when he converted a layup and followed with a trey to an 18-point lead with 9:33 remaining.

New York Knicks 136-131 Atlanta Hawks (OT)

Mitchell Robinson scored five of his 16 points in overtime to help the New York Knicks defeat the Atlanta Hawks 136-131.

Robinson converted a three-point play into an alley-oop slam with 1:13 remaining in overtime to give the Knicks a 131-124 lead. Robinson was 7-for-7 from the field and helped New York avoid losing a 23-point lead.

New York were led by Julius Randle with 33 points and 11 rebounds (his 30th double-double of the season) and rookie RJ Barrett with 26 points.

Image:

Bring Young in action for Atlanta against New York



Trae Young scored Atlanta with 42 points, 27 of them in the fourth quarter and 11 assists. It was the eleventh time this season that Young scored more than 40 points. John Collins added 22 points and 15 rebounds for his 22nd double-double of the season.

The Hawks overcame a 23-point deficit (96-73) and tied the game 118-118 when Young placed a high shot on the glass that fell with 16.6 seconds remaining.

New York played for the last shot, but Elfrid Payton lost control of the ball as he drove into the basket when time expired.

Charlotte Hornets 109-98 Miami Heat

Devonte & # 39; Graham scored 30 points, including five in the last 2:25, to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 109-98 victory over host Miami Heat.

It was a rare loss at home for the Heat. Miami has the NBA's third-best home record at 27-5. Charlotte improved to 13-21 on the road.

Heat guard Kendrick Nunn scored a total of 24 points. Miami also had 23 points from Derrick Jones Jr and 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds from Bam Adebayo.

However, the Heat, after a 40-point explosion in the first quarter, scored just 58 in the past three periods.

Image:

Devonte & # 39; Graham scores with a finger rolled against Miami



Graham made 11 of 19 shots from the floor, including 8 of 11 on triples. He scored 30 points after the first quarter.

Charlotte outscored Miami 37-11 in the second quarter and never lost again. The Hornets extended their lead to 87-77 after three quarters and traveled home from there.

