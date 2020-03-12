Los Angeles County Sheriff Fire Department Exposed to First Los Angeles Coronavirus Fatality – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Members of the Los Angeles County police and fire departments were exposed to a woman who died of coronavirus, the first confirmed death in the county, authorities said Thursday.

Paramedics responded to a report by a heart attack victim on March 9 and managed to resuscitate the patient before transporting him to a local hospital, according to a county spokesman.

The patient died Wednesday and it was confirmed that he had COVID-19, or a new coronavirus. The woman, in her 60s, lived elsewhere but was visiting friends in the Los Angeles area.

%MINIFYHTML96d8ed839b5c01f946b38c74dea7c67711% %MINIFYHTML96d8ed839b5c01f946b38c74dea7c67712%

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said three department employees and other first responders were "close,quot; to the woman, whose death was the first confirmed coronavirus death in the county.

MORE: Latest Coronavirus Updates

Fire officials say staff who were exposed to the patient "have been isolated from work and are now under active control at home."

So far, all staff have no symptoms and are being regularly monitored, authorities said.

The woman was treated at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center (PVHMC), which released a statement Thursday saying the patient was isolated and that all staff who contacted her were treated "with all precautions."

"We understand that people are anxious about possible exposure to the coronavirus, but we want to assure our patients and their families that the risk of exposure to this case is low," hospital officials said. "PVHMC remains a safe, high-quality facility for seeking medical care."