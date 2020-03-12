Loni Love talks about Tamar Braxton in her new book, and this is what she has to say

Loni Love is currently on a promotional tour for her new book and popular television show, and while her former friend and co-host Tamar Braxton's name appears, she has appeared.

The comedian recently did an interview in which she was asked to clarify the latest rumor that has been circulating about her and the firing of Tamar since The real and those pesky emails.

The reporter asked the burning question in fans' minds "I don't know if you want to talk about this or not, but Cookie Hull recently did an interview with Comedy Hype and she made some claims that it was you who wrote an email to fired Tamar and you wanted to be the only "ghetto,quot; black girl on the show. He tackled it a bit in "The real but did not say his name. So I wanted to know what you think about that.

Loni stated that she would never call Tamar a girl from the ghetto and continued revealing: “I have thoughts about that that I mentioned in my book. But I will say this, anyone who knows me knows that I will not describe myself as a ghetto girl. I would not describe Tamar Braxton as a ghetto girl. I could say that we believe in the power of being ourselves. But girl from the ghetto? I would never do that. And also, there is a lesson in this. When you try to help people, you need to keep an eye on who you help. I have never been against any black woman. My fans know that. That is the reason why I wrote this book. When you read the book, you will see it. I have been trying to get the truth out for years. But here, we deal with this type of reality show (mindset). I address that in my book.

Loni also talked about having Amanda Seales in The real saying, "You know, and I don't speak for Amanda, I speak for myself. I want to be clear about it. It's hard to come to a show that has already been established. That's the first thing. It's hard to be on a talk show when you've never been on a talk show. It's not a reality show. I think we're just used to seeing black women on reality shows. You're not seeing more than one black woman on a talk show. And it's three different black women on this moment in "The Real." For Amanda, this is new territory for her. And I think she's actually maneuvering it really well. You must respect the space she's in. She studies African American history. There was a reason why they put her on the show. And we as a group have no problem with that. Because society looks at black women as, "It has to be reality. It has to be drama. "But you also understand the story of the show," The Real. "If we had started the show differently, then maybe it wouldn't be like,quot; Oh, they don't like it. "Stop watching it as a reality show. Look at it as a talk show. I think also because they put it on the show, some of the fans feel like they're going to get rid of someone. No one knows what's going to happen to "The Real." They put it on, so they told us , it was because they wanted another voice. I agree with that. I like the different voice. I like what she brings. She brings something different. And it shows that not all black women are equal. And that's what we need. So For Amanda, it's just a learning curve, and she will learn. I spoke to her offline and said, "Look at you on TV, see how people are receiving you." But we've all been through that. just her period of going through it. And she has a right to be in that Program ".

Loni's book titled I tried to change so you don't have to It will be released on May 5.



