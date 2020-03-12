Loni Love responds to the backlash by Amanda Seales' facial expressions: & # 39; She was caught off guard & # 39;

Loni Love has defended new The Real co-host Amanda Seales after Twitter dragged her down for her bad facial expressions last week after Love mourned over black women who didn't know how to eat healthy in the neighborhood.

Speaking to Madame Noire, Love said the following:

"She personally called me and said, 'Yoo … you were talking and the next minute you started crying,'" Love explained. "And it's like, 'Girl, that's what we do on the show.'"

"It took her by surprise, and that's why you see the reaction she had," Love continued. "She said, 'Do you want to do an [Instagram Live to clarify this]?' I said, 'No, Amanda, this is a show. This is "The Real,quot;, and this is what we do. "And like I said, she didn't have time to go back and say," Loni? "We just had to go out. So, that's what it is "