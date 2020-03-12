Loni Love denies dismissing Tamar Braxton from the real thing – Tamar shoots again

There has been a rumor that the ladies of The Real were behind the sudden dismissal of Tamar Braxton three years ago. Loni Love has also been said to have been instrumental in the process.

Comedian Cookie Hull claimed that Loni sent an email suggesting the network fire the singer. Cookie claims that Love wanted to be the only "ghetto,quot; personality on the multicultural talk show.

Loni recently addressed the rumors and specifically Hull's comments.

‘I have thoughts about that that I addressed in my book. But I will say this, anyone who knows me knows that I will not describe myself as a ghetto girl. I would not describe Tamar Braxton as a ghetto girl. I could say that we believe in the power of being ourselves. But girl from the ghetto? I would never do that. And also, there is a lesson in this. When you try to help people, you need to keep an eye on who you help. I have never been against any black woman. My fans know that. That is the reason why I wrote this book. When you read the book, you will see it. I have been trying to get the truth out for years. But here, we deal with this type of reality show (mindset). I address that in my book. "

Thank God 😅..I'm so tired that Chile with my name in her mouth AGAIN 🙄 * the chorus of signals .. * picks up the microphone sings 🎤 🎶 iiiiiiiii I know that I have changed. 😂😂 😂😂 Join me tomorrow on Instagram LIVE at 9 p.m. its T! I can't wait to answer all of them and I mean ALL of your questions about #asktayanything – TAMAR ESTINE BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 12, 2020

Tamar has made it obvious on multiple occasions that she believes Loni led her to expel her. Of course, when she heard that the host is addressing the claims again, she had something to say.

‘Phew.. I already got over that Chile with my name in its mouth AGAIN * Cues choir .. * picks up the microphone sings iiiiiiiii I know that I have been changed. Join me tomorrow on Instagram LIVE at 9 p.m. its T! I can't wait to answer all of them and I mean ALL of your questions about #asktayanything ".

If Tamar chooses to talk about her former cowrker during her live AMA, there will probably be more drama to come.



