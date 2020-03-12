Loni Love denies claims from Cookie Hull that she sent an email to fire Tamar Braxton

Loni Love has denied the allegations made by her longtime friend and colleague Cookie Hull that she wrote an email to try to get Tamar Braxton fired from The Real.

Hull said in a recent interview that Love wanted to be the only "ghetto girl,quot; on the show.

"I have thoughts about it that I mentioned in my book. But I will say this, anyone who knows me knows that I will not describe myself as a ghetto girl," she shared.

"I wouldn't describe Tamar Braxton as a ghetto girl. I could say we believe in the power of being ourselves. But the ghetto girl ?! I would never do that. And also, there is a lesson in this. When you try to help people, you have to see who you help, "Love continued.

"I have never been against any black woman. My fans know that. That is why I wrote this book. When you read it, you will see it. I have been trying to reveal the truth for years. But here, we deal with this kind of reality show [mindset]. I cover it in my book. "

