Loni Love denies claims from Cookie Hull that she sent an email to fire Tamar Braxton

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Loni Love has denied the allegations made by her longtime friend and colleague Cookie Hull that she wrote an email to try to get Tamar Braxton fired from The Real.

Hull said in a recent interview that Love wanted to be the only "ghetto girl,quot; on the show.

"I have thoughts about it that I mentioned in my book. But I will say this, anyone who knows me knows that I will not describe myself as a ghetto girl," she shared.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here