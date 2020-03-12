Live Match Preview – Fulham vs Brentford 03-13-2020

Fulham faces Brentford at the Sky Bet Championship on Friday night, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Joe Bryan lost to his old club Bristol City last Saturday due to a hamstring injury and could be out for Fulham again. Josh Onomah will be absent due to a knee problem, while Alfie Mawson is also out due to a knee injury.

Terence Kongolo is offside for the rest of the season with a foot injury, while Harrison Reed returned to training last week and Maxime Le Marchand (back) is close to returning from a long-term foot injury.

Pontus Jansson could return to the heart of Brentford's defense after missing two months due to a hip injury. Mathias Jensen is still a few weeks away from returning to the team after injuring himself against Blackburn last month.

Sergi Canos returned to training recently when recovering from a knee injury he suffered against Nottingham Forest in October. Kamohelo Mokotjo, Nikos Karelis, Ellery Balcombe and Marcus Forss remain on the injury list.

Recent form

Fulham's automatic promotion hopes have been hampered by a streak of just two wins in his last six games. The last time they came out they drew 1-1 at Bristol City.

Brentford ended a five-game streak without a victory by defeating Sheffield on Wednesday 5-0 last Saturday at Griffin Park to increase his slim hopes of finishing in the top two.

What the managers said …

Fulham's Scott Parker:

Brentford's Thomas Frank: "Each game has its own story. But this game is important, it is a local derby, they are one of the best teams in the division, I am looking forward to it."

















Talking point: the race for the Golden Boot

While Fulham and Brentford will come face to face to increase their promotional offerings on Friday night, there is also an individual battle to take place between Aleksandar Mitrovic (23 goals) and Ollie Watkins (22) for the Golden Boot Championship.

The ultimate goal for both of them will be to play in the Premier League next season, but choosing the individual gong would also be a good addition.

The most outstanding

















Statistics opt

Fulham has won just one of its last 18 home games against Brentford in all competitions (D10 L7), a 1-0 victory in April 1990.

Brentford is looking to complete a league double over Fulham for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

This is the first London derby played on Friday the 13th in the Football League since August 2010, when Charlton Athletic won 3-1 at Leyton Orient in League One.

Fulham has logged 506 sequences of more than 10 passes in open play this season, 153 more than the next highest side which is Brentford (353).

Brentford has won just two of his last 10 away games in the Championship (D4 L4).

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is the Championship's top scorer this season (23 goals), has earned more points on his goals than any other player in the competition in 2019-20 (23 pts won).

Prutton's prediction

I feel like I've said this several times lately, but this is an almost mandatory game for Fulham if they want to catch the first two. By Saturday's lunchtime, they could be nine or three points from West Brom, and nine points may be too much with eight games to play.

Brentford returned to the path of victory by defeating Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, but it is probably too late for them to do so automatically. At a minimum, they must ensure they finish in the top six. There should be goals in this one, so I'm going to tie.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (1/14 with Sky Bet)