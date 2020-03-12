Lewis Hamilton, others tear F1 for coronavirus response when McLaren withdraws from Australian Grand Prix

The coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in postponements and cancellations of sporting events around the world has not altered Formula 1's plan to run the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, the first race of the 2020 F1 season. At least not yet.

Like all organizations, F1 has been under pressure to act as the virus spreads globally. But that pressure was amplified Thursday when McLaren Racing announced that it had withdrawn from the Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

"The team member was tested and isolated himself as soon as he started showing symptoms and will now be treated by local health authorities," said the McLaren statement. "The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support for its employee, who will now enter a quarantine period. The team is cooperating with relevant local authorities to assist in their investigations and analyzes.

"Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, and Andreas Seidl, team manager of the McLaren F1 team, informed Formula 1 and the FIA ​​of tonight's decision. The decision has been made with a duty to care not only for McLaren F1 employees and partners, but also for the team's competitors, Formula 1 fans and broader F1 stakeholders. "

In response, F1 issued a statement of its own:

Following the test result on a member, the McLaren, Formula 1 and FIA team have been in close contact with them about their decision and have been coordinating the following steps with all relevant authorities. Our priority is the safety of the fans, the teams and all the personnel in the race.

In the context of F1's seemingly slow response to the coronavirus threat as the start of the 2020 season approaches, his statement was not well received.

The AGPC statement says: "The AGPC is currently in talks with Formula 1, the FIA ​​and the Department of Health and Human Services regarding the broader implications of this test result." Again, suggest not being prepared # F1 – Chris Medland (@ ChrisMedlandF1) March 12, 2020

If only this hadn't been a completely predictable outcome for all of this. F1 seems ridiculous for letting it go that far. https://t.co/L5YlFGUPFe – Nate Saunders (@ natesaundersF1) March 12, 2020

It is really impressive that # F1 has fallen headlong into the #AusGP You know the bets, but you seem unprepared for the high probability of a positive COVID-19 case. Sport knew the risks, but so far there are no signs of any plans. – Michael Lamonato (@MichaelLamonato) March 12, 2020

I'm so angry and disappointed tonight # F1. This was a scenario that many feared, and it was totally avoidable. It is a sad day for sports. – Jon Noble (@ NobleF1) March 12, 2020

This is probably how we end here: F1: Australia will make a decision. It is not our problem. Australia: F1 will make a decision. It is not our problem. FIA: F1 and Australia will make a decision. It is not our problem. – Pablo Elizalde (@EliGP) March 12, 2020

I am an apologist for F1 and the FIA ​​to rival anyone, but the lack of response, and by association what appears to be complete lack of preparation for this situation, is incredible. Other team members have not been told anything so far. # F1 – Chris Medland (@ ChrisMedlandF1) March 12, 2020

"I am really very, very surprised that we are here," defending driver of Mercedes World Champion Lewis Hamilton said Thursday via Racer. "I think in motorsports it is great that we have races, but I think it is really shocking that we are all sitting in this room. There are so many fans here today and it seems that the rest of the world is reacting, probably a little late, but we have already seen This morning that (Donald) Trump has closed the borders with Europe to the United States and is seeing the suspension of the NBA, but Formula 1 continues …

"Cash is king. I do not know. I honestly don't know. I can't add much more. I don't feel like I should shy away from my opinion. The fact is that we are here and I really want to be as careful as we can when touching doors and surfaces, and I hope everyone has hand sanitizer.

"For the fans, I really hope they are taking precautions. I was walking and everything continues as usual, as if it were a normal day, but I don't think it really is. I just hope all the fans stay safe and I hope that we get through this weekend and have no deaths or things in the future. "

In addition to McLaren team staff, four Haas F1 team members were also tested for coronaviruses after showing suspicious symptoms, but all four tests turned negative, by ESPN.

Practice sessions for the Australian Grand Prix are still scheduled for Thursday and Friday, and qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday of the race.